Are the Houston Texans the NFL’s ‘November Surprise’?

HOUSTON – We are 9 weeks into the NFL season and the Houston Texans may be one of the most surprising teams in the league to this point.

Sunday went down as one of the best games in the history of the franchise, as the Texans rallied from a 37-33 deficit to beat the Buccaneers with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud putting on a clinic in the final seconds of the game at NRG Stadium.

Stroud led a final scoring drive of 75 yards that took only 40 seconds and threw the go-ahead touchdown pass to Tank Dell that secured a 39-37 comeback win.

On Sports Sunday on KPRC 2, special guests Aaron Wilson and Associated Press sportswriter Kristi Rieken joined the KPRC 2 sports team to break down the Texans win. Watch their analysis in the video player below.

