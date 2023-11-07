Hoop dreams: Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud to take First Shot at Rockets-Lakers game

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) warms up with a basketball during the NFL football team's training camp, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON – Texans rookie star quarterback C.J. Stroud, in the midst of a prolific start to his season and a record-setting 470-yard, five touchdown game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is known for his accuracy and touch throwing the football.

Stroud’s precision will be tested Wednesday night in a different kind of competition. The second overall pick and two-time Heisman Trophy winner, who has passed for 2,270 yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception through eight games for the 4-4 Texans, has accepted an invitation to take the Houston Rockets’ First Shot before tipoff against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Stroud played high school basketball growing up in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., where he was an avid fan of the Lakers.

Stroud has shown off his shooting ability in the locker room while competing with teammates on a portable basket and in other settings.

Stroud, 22, is on pace to pass for 4,823 yards, 30 touchdowns and two interceptions.

He owns the NFL record for most passes without an interception to start his career and set the new NFL rookie quarterback single-game passing record for yards on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Stroud and his friend, Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young, have extremely competitive one-one-one basketball games.

