Source: Texans signing kicker Matt Ammendola to practice squad with Ka’imi Fairbairn sidelined with strained quadriceps

Houston Texans place kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) celebrates his field goal against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing veteran kicker Matt Ammendola to their practice squad after a workout with regular kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn sidelined with a short-term quadriceps strain, per league sources.

Fairbairn left the game Sunday during a 39-37 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was replaced by emergency kicker Dare Ogunbowale, a running back who made a key 29-yard field goal and handled kickoffs for the entire second half. Fairbairn is expected to miss at least a few weeks, per a league source, and the Texans can elevate Ammendola from the practice squad while their regular kicker is sidelined.

Fairbairn is having an outstanding season, making 18 of 19 field goals this year.

Ammendola was signed by the Texans to kick during the preseason last year when Fairbairn had a leg injury. He made a 45-yard field goal and missed a 31-yard field goal against the San Francisco 49ers.

Ammendola, 26, has had stints with the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers. He has made 18 of 26 career field goals with a long kick of 49 yards.

Ammendola played collegiately at Oklahoma State. The Pennsylvania native made 20 of 26 field goals as a senior.

With theJets, he was cut in 2021 after hitting 13 of 19 field goals and 14 of 15 extra points through 11 games. He was signed to the practice squad after being released, then signed to a reserve-future deal before being released.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com