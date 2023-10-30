MONDAY HUDDLE: Will the Cowboys be active at the trade deadline?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Cowboys pondering moves before Tuesday trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, and with a 5-2 record, the Dallas Cowboys are in the position of being buyers as they look to plug holes.

But will the Cowboys pull a deal and if so, what positions will try to make an upgrade at?

One rumor has Dallas potentially making a play for Tennessee running back Derrick Henry, who is reportedly on the block.

Dallas also might be looking for help in the secondary with Trevon Diggs out for the season with a torn ACL, so players such as Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain or Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson could be inquired about.

The Cowboys could also be looking to make an upgrade at linebacker with Leighton Vander Esch on injured reserve.

With NFC powers Philadelphia and San Francisco already making trades in the last couple of weeks, the Cowboys might feel compelled to strike also in order to keep up, or even try and get ahead.

No Ewers, no problem for Longhorns

It’s a safe bet that fans of the Texas Longhorns who were worried about how the team was going to deal with the loss of quarterback Quinn Ewers are breathing a lot easier now.

Ewers will likely be out several weeks with a shoulder injury, but Texas didn’t miss a beat 35-6 win over BYU at home.

The biggest reasons were a defense that stepped up and the play of backup quarterback Maalik Murphy.

Named the starter over freshman phenom Arch Manning, Murphy played a solid game, going 16-of-25 passing for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

It was all good news for a Texas team very much still in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth.

Willis beats The Woodlands in high-scoring battle of prep powers

One of the signature prep football games in the entire state took place in the Houston area last week, with unbeaten Willis visiting The Woodlands in a battle of state-ranked squads.

Willis ended up showing why it’s unbeaten, pulling off a 60-52 win in a thriller.

With the win, Willis moved into sole possession of first place in 13-6A.