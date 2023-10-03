Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez named American League Player of the Month

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez watches the flight of his two-run home run ball that scored Jeremy Pena in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

HOUSTON – Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez has been named the American League Player of the Month, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.

This marks his second career AL Player of the Month Award since he also received the honor in June 2022. Alvarez is the first Astros player to win AL Player of the Month since Alex Bregman in August 2022, the MLB said.

According to a news release, Alvarez was a major catalyst in the Astros lineup amid the club’s journey to the American League West Division title.

In the AL in September, he finished second in OPS (1.068), third in slugging percentage (.629), fourth in on-base percentage (.439), tied-fourth in home runs (8), tied-fourth in walks (18) and tied-sixth in RBI.

Stats reveal Alvarez took a 31-game on-base streak (from Aug. 20-Sept. 25) into the month and reached base safely in 25 of his 26 games in September. It was one of his two on-base streaks this season of at least 30 games, also recording a 36-game on-base streak to open the season from March 30 to May 16, the MLB said.

“Alvarez, who was selected to his second career All-Star Game this year, finished the year batting .293 (120x410) with 31 homers, 97 RBI and a .990 OPS. Among AL players with at least 475 plate appearances this season, Alvarez ranked third in on-base percentage (.407), third in OPS (.990) and third in slugging percentage (.583),” the release said.

Along with his two career AL Player of the Month Awards, Alvarez won three consecutive Rookie of the Month Awards in 2019 (June, July, August) on his way to earning Rookie of the Year honors.

