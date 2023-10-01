Astros clinch AL West Title in 8-1 win over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 01: Jose Abreu (R) #79 of the Houston Astros fist-bumps third base coach Gary Pettis #8 after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on October 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros clinched their third straight American League West Title, after a 8-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday.

Houston needed help from the rival Seattle Mariners, whose series win over the Texas Rangers trigged Houston’s tiebreaker over Texas.

Both the Astros and Rangers finished the regular season 90-72, but Houston wins the division based on head to head record, winning 9 of the 13 games the teams played this season.

The Astros battled through numerous injuries in 2023, and at certain points, projections showed there was a strong chance they could miss the playoffs.

Houston now has locked down the no. 2 seed in the American League playoffs, and will get a bye into the American League Divisional Series, where they will face either the American League Central champion Minnesota Twins, or the Toronto Blue Jays.

On the other side of the American League bracket, the Rangers take the no. 5 slot, and will face top wild card Tampa Bay Rays in Tampa, while the no. 1 seed Baltimore Orioles wait on that series.