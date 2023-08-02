Nation’s No. 1 LB Commits to Georgia

Oak Ridge’s Justin Williams is the No. 1 linebacker in the country. With his senior season approaching, Williams has decided to make his commitment to Georgia.

Williams picked the Bulldogs over big-time Power 5 programs Texas, Alabama and Oregon. Though many people had thought Oregon would get the talented linebacker in the country’s commitment, a late push by the Dawgs sealed the deal.

So, what was it about Georgia that made it feel like home?

“The relationship with the coaches and really just my ability to grow in my faith led me to Georgia,” he said. “Georgia was very adamant on growing my faith and that was something that was important to me.”

Talking about the relationship with the coaches, Williams mentioned linebacker coach Glenn Schumann and defensive backs coach Fran Brown as big reasons why he decided to commit.

The Dawgs are coming off back-to-back National Championships and have sent 30-plus defensive players to the NFL Draft.

With Williams' NFL aspirations, especially being a defensive player, Georgia was the obvious choice.

“That’s definitely a big reason why," he said. "They always have linebackers in the draft every year it seems and that’s something I really want.”

Fellow Oak Ridge teammate and best friend Joseph Jonah-Ajonye committed to Georgia early this month, which definitely helped sway Williams towards the Dawgs.

“It’s great,” Williams said. “It’s something you dream of really, being able to play college ball with one of your best friends. We both worked hard for this and we always talked about playing together. To see it happen is just a powerful thing.”

With his commitment complete, Williams is looking forward to a big senior season.

“I’m really focused now on my senior season," he said. "It’s the last ride with my guys that I’ve known since elementary school.”

Justin Williams will be the next great Georgia linebacker and expect him to make an impact early once he gets to campus next Spring.