Houston Texans training camp underway: Fans anticipate fresh start to season

(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud prepares to throw a pass during a rookie NFL football minicamp practice May 12, 2023, in Houston. Rookie quarterbacks Stroud and Anthony Richardson, of the Indianapolis Colts, have both agreed to fully guaranteed, four-year contracts. Stroud agreed to a $36 million deal with Houston, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip,File)

HOUSTON – Preparations for the 2023 season are underway for the Houston Texans!

Fans lined up at Houston Methodist Training Park near NRG Park Friday morning as the Texans begin their training.

As KPRC 2′s Aaron Wilson reports, Head Coach Demeco Ryans says he’s “in no rush” to decide who starts this season as quarterback.

“When the time comes for us to declare someone as a starter we’ll do that, when it’s the right time for us,” he said.

