Texans’ blueprint: investment in the line, including Tytus Howard’s $56 million contract: ‘You win in the trenches’

HOUSTON – As much as football is built on speed and skill, there’s a brutal proving ground at the heart of the game: the line of scrimmage.

That’s where the battles between the largest and strongest players is contested, and line play is often a key to determining the outcome of games.

It’s where Texans general manager Nick Caserio has made a significant capital investment, devoting financial resources to the offensive line and defensive line this offseason. His biggest signings are across the offensive line, including his latest deal, a three-year, $56 million extension for right tackle Tytus Howard as he received $36.5 million guaranteed with an $18 million signing bonus and an $18.6 million average per year that makes him the fourth-highest paid right tackle in the NFL.

Caserio previously made Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil the highest paid offensive lineman in the league for the second time this offseason with a three-year, $75 million deal. He also traded for offensive guard Shaq Mason, a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots starter, and signed him to a three-year, $36 million deal.

“It shows that the game is won in the trenches,” Mason said. “Us up front, it puts a lot of onus on us. We’re looking forward to accepting that challenge. We’re going up there and putting our best foot forward each and every day.”

And the reinforcement of the line can boost the chances of a likely rookie starting quarterback, C.J. Stroud, having a comfort zone in the pocket.

“I would say overall we certain put some resources into the offensive line here over the last year or two,” Caserio said. “The expectation is that it comes with performance. Now, the hard work starts. Tytus has earned it.”

The way Caserio, the architect of the Texans’ overhauled roster, has operated is in concert with the philosophy of new coach DeMeco Ryans.

“The line is extremely important to me,” Ryans said. “That’s how you win football games. Your defensive and offensive line, they have to be dominant, they have to dominate the line of scrimmage, we have to be able to stop the run defensively, we have to be able to run the ball offensively.

“It all starts with the men that you have. The offensive line, they’ve been working. Credit to those guys. They’re hard workers. They come in every day, put in the work, detailed in their craft.”

How Howard performed last season reinforced his status as one of the top right tackles in the NFL and set the stage for a long-term financial commitment from the AFC South franchise. One year after securing Howard’s services for the 2023 season with a $13.2 million fifth-year club option, the Texans rewarded the former first-round draft pick from Alabama State.

#Texans Tytus Howard @tyhoward71 on how much he wanted to be here in Houston long-term before agreeing to his new three-year, $56 million extension that makes him one of the highest paid tackles in the NFL and his why: family @KPRC2 @malkikawa @PeterAriz @TeresaMRivers pic.twitter.com/lwmzjOSol2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 27, 2023

The Texans had already made significant investments in the offensive line this offseason, most notably with Tunsil’s blockbuster contract. And they drafted Penn State center-guard Juice Scruggs in the second round one year after selecting left guard Kenyon Green in the first round out of Texas A&M.

And, now, Howard has gotten his financial reward

Like all contract talks, it ultimately came down to price and structure as the market for elite right tackles continues to rise.

“Tytus has been a good player for the last number of years,” Caserio said. “He’s a good kid. He works his ass off. He’s tough. He’s competitive. Those discussions, some come together, some take a little bit more time than others. Tytus has earned it.”

Mason got a text message from Howard the night of the deal culminating: “We here.”

It’s an exciting group to work with. We will see, as they continue to build and progress, we’ll see how good we can be there.”

Perhaps the offensive line may pick up the bill at dinners this year?

“I think we’ve got it covered for a little while,” Mason said.

The offensive line has been solidified for now and the future.

It gave the entire team a boost.

“Great feeling, man,” Mason said. “Waking up to that news was big for me, big for the room, big for Tytus as well. He deserved it. I know he’s just going to build off that. Now we’re stable, and it’s time to ride.”

“Builds confidence. Builds continuity. Us being together for the next however many years – it’s going to build continuity and know what each other is going to do at each moment.”

The Kansas City Chiefs signed former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor to a four-year, $80 million contract this offseason that includes $60 million guaranteed with an $18.9 million signing bonus. Taylor allowed five sacks and had seven penalties with 16 pressures allowed last season and now makes $20 million annually.

The Denver Broncos paid former San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle, Mike McGlinchey, a lot, too, giving him a five-year, $87.5 million deal that includes a $17.5 million signing bonus, $52.5 million guaranteed, and an annual average of $17.5 million. He allowed six sacks and had 10 penalties last season.

The highest-paid offensive tackles in the game, based on average per year, are the Philadelphia Eagles Lane Johnson ($20.187 million), Taylor ($20 million), the New Orleans Saints Ryan Ramczyk ($19.2 million), the Minnesota Vikings’ Brian O’Neill ($18.5 million), McGlinchey ($17.5 million), the Indianapolis Colts’ Braden Smith ($17.5 million) and the Carolina Panthers Taylor Moton ($17 million).

And now Howard has received his financial reward.

“Yes sir, because at the end of the day, if I do what I’m supposed to do and perform at the highest level, then you know the money is going to come,” Howard told KPRC 2 last week. “I don’t stress too much about it because I know if I continue to do what I’ve been doing, I’ve been getting better every year, then it’s going to come. I’m patient. I’m going to keep on bettering myself every day.”

Howard planned on remaining in a Texans uniform and continuing what began in Houston in 2019 when former general manager Brian Gaine drafted him.

“Yes sir, it started here,” Howard said. “I plan on being here for a long time.”

As a father and husband, the offseason is precious to Howard. That included some family trips with his wife and children, his mother and his grandmother.

Securing the future of his family is at the heart of the grueling work Howard puts in. It’s about much more than himself.

“It’s the best because that’s what I do this for,” Howard said. “I do this for my family. I do it for myself because I love the game. I want to set my kids up and my wife up for the future so we can live a comfortable life and build generational wealth. That’s why I give my all when I’m out on the field to be the best I can be because I want to set myself up for the future after football. Football doesn’t last forever.”

As bookend tackles, Tunsil and Howard, both former first-round draft picks, are a formidable combination.

However, they haven’t been recognized as one of the top tandems in the league by multiple analytics sites.

Tunsil was the highest-graded pass protector in the NFL last season, allowing just one sack.

Back at his natural right tackle position, Howard played 997 snaps last season, including 916 at right tackle, and allowed just three sacks and five quarterback hits with nine penalties with 38 pressures yielded.

“We’re one of the best tandems in football, if not the best tandem in the NFL,” Tunsil said during his first annual youth football camp Saturday. “I say that wholeheartedly.”

In Howard’s opinion, the Texans’ substandard record over the past three seasons is impacting how he and Tunsil are regarded by analysts. The Texans went 3-13-1 last season under coach Lovie Smith and have a combined record of 11-38-1 over the past three seasons. Tunsil and Howard use the perceived disrespect as motivational fuel.

“Yeah, it’s motivating,” Howard said. “I think they just look over us because of how we perform as a team over the last couple of years. If you look at statistics, me and LT are the best tackle duo in the league. Just look at it. But we’re just going to take it with a grain of salt and put our work in and just continue to get better. We should be able to set the standard for the offensive line this year, perform highly and help our team win. You get what you put in. If you put in the work every day, the outcome it’s going to be good. I’m just trying to do the best thing I can do to set myself up for a successful future with my team also.”

A former high school quarterback and walk-on who gained 100 pounds to emerge as an NFL draft prospect and Senior Bowl all-star game standout, Howard is a former all-rookie selection. While he has established himself in the NFL, the Texans haven’t gotten the results they’ve hoped for.

A rebuilding franchise has gotten a definite boost with the arrival of new coach DeMeco Ryans, a former Texans Pro Bowl linebacker who was named the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year last season with the San Francisco 49ers as the architect of their top-ranked defense.

With his relatable personality and high energy, Ryans has galvanized the organization and a city eager for a winning football team again.

“Oh man, the energy around the building has been amazing,” Howard said. “DeMeco knows what it takes to be a good team. He was with the 49ers, they have a successful franchise. What he’s doing in the building has been good. He brings a lot of energy.

“All the guys have bought in. We want to play for him. We want to do the best we can do for him to win. I think it’s going to be some good stuff this year. Y’all just got to tune in and be patient and let us get better as a team. We have a young team. We’re going to surprise everyone.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and Click2Houston.com