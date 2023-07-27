DeMeco Ryans in no rush to name Texans QB1: ‘We’ll do that when it’s the right time for us’

HOUSTON – C.J. Stroud delivered a pinpoint sideline pass Thursday morning, arcing the football into the hands of wide receiver Noah Brown for an acrobatic sideline completion.

And the rookie quarterback scrambled for a first down when the play broke down.

Davis Mills, during his turn in the rotation of the Texans’ quarterbacks with the first-team offense, was intercepted by Steven Nelson as the veteran cornerback read the play and broke on the football crisply.

Stroud had a better performance overall than Mills on this day.

It’s early in training camp, and in the Texans’ quarterback competition.

Likewise, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans isn’t in a rush to anoint Stroud, the second overall pick of the draft, or Mills with QB1 status.

The rotation will continue, perhaps throughout training camp as the Texans have yet to name a starter for their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens or for their preseason opener against the New England Patriots.

“We’ll see,” Ryans said. “When the time comes for us to declare someone as a starter we’ll do that, when it’s the right time for us.”

Mills started for the majority of last season, regaining the starting job after being replaced by Kyle Allen and then played better down the final stretch of the year. In 26 career starts, he has a 5-19-1 record with 33 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. The former third-round draft pick from Stanford has had his moments, but inconsistency prompted the Texans to draft Stroud.

Stroud is a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist drafted second overall. He wasn’t drafted that high to watch from the bench. It’s considered widely only a matter of time before he’s inserted as the guy. He passed for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in two seasons as the Buckeyes’ starter.

“When that time comes it’s going to be the best guy that I feel like is going to lead our team in a proper way,” Ryans said. “And that ultimately gives us the best opportunity to be as successful as we can be. In Baltimore, I promise you we will have a quarterback out there.”

Stroud is signed to a four-year, $36.3 million contract that includes his entire signing bonus, $23.3 million, to be paid upfront.

The two-time Heisman Trophy finalist known for his accuracy and poise, has had a smooth experience while absorbing offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik’s 49ers-centric playbook, building timing and chemistry with his receivers, including Nico Collins, Dalton Schultz, Robert Woods, Noah Brown, Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson, and adapting to everything that goes with being a first-year NFL quarterback.

Overall, Stroud is encouraged by his adjustment to the NFL and is looking forward to a camp that starts July 26 in Houston.

“I feel like I’ve done well,” Stroud told KPRC 2 recently during an autograph signing and appearance at the newly-opened DIck’s House of Sport in Katy. “(Organized team activities and minicamp) was something I wanted to just put my best in and just be a great leader as well as a great player, soak in the playbook, soak in coaching and be as best I can. I think that was a good start, a good routine to get into training camp and do better there.”

Texans coaches, including Ryans have recognized the California native’s maturity, attention to detail and inquisitive nature. And Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil went so far as to weigh in on Stroud on social media as he posted a photograph of them together with the caption: ‘QB1′ with the fingers crossed emoji.

Whenever a veteran-laden defense has been a step ahead of him, Stroud will quiz defensive coordinator Matt Burke or players, including safety Jalen Pitre, to ask about the coverage scheme to avoid making the same mistake twice. That’s an encouraging trait for a rookie to have, especially a former Big Ten Conference standout who excelled in big games, including a semifinal loss to the eventual national champion Georgia Bulldogs and their talented defense.

Stroud has been working overtime this summer, including extra throwing sessions with teammates. He had a workout at the University of Houston after minicamp that included Woods, Dell, Schultz and Mills.

“It was good, definitely just building chemistry trying to get timing down and trying to be as best we can so we can get to training camp and dominate,” Stroud said. “That was the goal for that one to keep building and have a good offseason.”

Stroud has been getting acclimated to the city of Houston and getting to know his teammates. The Texans’ rookie draft class, headlined by Stroud and first-round defensive end Will Anderson Jr., who has consistently drawn praise for his motor and quickness as an edge pass rusher, have been working together and building camaraderie, including Stroud playing a lot of catch with Dell and Hutchinson.

“Yeah, we’re together 24-7,” Stroud said of Dell and Hutchinson. “We’re doing all the hard stuff together, all the good stuff and we’re blessed enough to have a great rookie class. Those guys are at the forefront of that and we’re going to do well.”

As the Texans evaluate Stroud’s readiness to become a potential immediate starter, how he reacts to mistakes like an offseason interception is pivotal. Stroud rebounded and showed resiliency during an ensuing two-minute drill. Stroud was sharp and found Schultz, a former Dallas Cowboys franchise player, for a touchdown pass over the middle.

As Stroud works to earn the QB1 status and tries to beat out Mills, a third-year quarterback from Stanford, he’ll need moments like that scoring throw to Schultz to convince the coaching staff he’s the guy. And Stroud also displayed his growing connection with Collins on intermediate throws during a minicamp and throughout the offseason practices.

“For a quarterback you have to have a short memory,” Ryans said. “You can’t let one bad play become three bad plays, right? Put that behind you. You’re going to make some bad plays, but as long as it doesn’t matriculate into other bad plays, then I’m fine with that. To see him and see his resolve, the way he was able to come back, compete, drive the offense down for a touchdown there at the end of practice, that was pretty cool to see.”

