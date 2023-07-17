Texans’ Laremy Tunsil on DeMeco Ryans’ ‘energy’ C.J. Stroud ‘already a leader,’ tandem with Tytus Howard ‘Keep sleeping’

HOUSTON – Laremy Tunsil has endured the tough times, with plenty of losses piling up during the past three seasons. While the Pro Bowl left offensive tackle has shined individually as the highest rated and highest paid pass protector in the game, zero winning seasons since his first year in Houston have gnawed at him.

Now, though, Tunsil is in an optimistic mood one week before the Texans report to training camp. And his upbeat mood stems from his strong confidence in two pivotal leadership positions: head coach and quarterback.

Since the arrival of former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, a former Texans Pro Bowl linebacker and NFL Assistant Coach of the Year, Tunsil has seen a lot of positive changes with the AFC South franchise following three consecutive losing seasons.

“Absolutely, coach DeMeco came in the building with unbelievable energy,” Tunsil told KPRC 2 while hosting his first annual youth football camp for 150 kids from nonprofit organizations at the Houston Methodist Training Center. “He brought that from San Fran and he’s bringing that to the Houston Texans. That’s something that we need. He’s consistent with his energy, and we need a guy who can lead us like that. He’s very consistent, and everybody is excited to play for him.”

Ryans’ relatable personality, and credibility as a former player and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has resonated with the players. The buy-in with the locker room started immediately instead of taking a long time to build.

“Trust me, it didn’t,” Tunsil said. “We already knew his resume. He played here, then started coaching for San Fran. That energy came along, and it’s something we needed.”

The Texans drafted Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick. A two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, Stroud is a leading candidate to become the AFC South franchise’s eventual QB1 as he competes with veteran Davis Mills after the two players rotated with the first-team offense during organized team activities and minicamp. Stroud is definitely off to a fast start during his first few months with the organization.

The former Ohio State star, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist known for his accuracy and poise, has had a smooth experience while absorbing offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik’s 49ers-centric playbook, building timing and chemistry with his receivers.

Stroud’s intangibles have impressed Tunsil as much as his skills.

“Man, you should have seen how he came in the building,” Tunsil said. “He came in the building already a leader. He voices himself in the huddles. He’s one of those guys that’s like, ‘Yo, I’m going to lead, and y’all just follow me.’ That’s what we’re doing, It’s not surprising at all.”

Texans coaches, including Ryans have recognized the California native’s maturity, attention to detail, inquisitive nature and accuracy. Tunsil went so far as to recently weigh in on Stroud on social media as he posted a photograph of them together with the caption: ‘QB1′ with the fingers crossed emoji.

“I feel like I’ve done well,” Stroud said during an autograph signing and appearance at the newly-opened DIck’s House of Sport in Katy. “(Organized team activities and minicamp) was something I wanted to just put my best in and just be a great leader as well as a great player, soak in the playbook, soak in coaching and be as best I can. I think that was a good start, a good routine to get into training camp and do better there.”

The Texans have made significant investments in the offensive line this offseason, making Tunsil the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL again with a three-year, $75 million contract extension. They traded for right offensive guard Shaq Mason and have signed him to a three-year, $36 million contract extension.

Between Tunsil and right tackle Tytus Howard, the Texans have arguably one of the top tackle tandems in the NFL. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Tunsil surrendered just one sack last season. And Howard, a candidate for a lucrative contract extension, allowed just three sacks and five quarterback hits with nine penalties with 38 pressures yielded.

Although the Texans are coming off a 3-13-1 season that triggered the dismissal of coach Lovie Smith, the tackle position is fortified with Tunsil and Howard.

However, they didn’t make a recent top 10 list of tackle tandems compiled by Pro Football Focus, the analytics website.

That snub was definitely noticed by Tunsil and Howard.

“Keep sleeping, keep sleeping,” Tunsil said. “If not the best tandem out there .. Because we’re one of the best tandems in the NFL, and I say that wholeheartedly. Speaks for itself.”

Just as the Texans haven’t been forecasted to win a lot of games with predictions ranging between five to seven wins, Tunsil is eager for the team to establish itself in the AFC South division with an overhauled roster that includes Stroud and fellow first-round draft pick Will Anderson Jr. along with multiple veterans signed during free agency, including Robert Woods, Sheldon Rankins, Jimmie Ward, Dalton Schultz, Devin Singletary and Denzel Perryman.

“They’re got us as underdogs,” Tunsil said. “That means a lot to us. That means we’ve got to go out there and prove it to a lot of people.”

The energy in the building and the rising optimism surrounding the Texans resonates strongly with Tunsil.

“DeMeco came in the building and turned the whole energy around,” Tunsil said. “It’s something we needed. It’s been a long five years for us. It’s noticeable for sure. Just to have that breath of fresh air when he walks in the building, it’s good

“As soon as I walk in the building for myself it’s like, ‘Yo, this feels completely different.’ Just to have that feeling, see the new faces and see how serious they are about their jobs, they want to compete. They want to win games just like us.”

