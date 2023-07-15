Texans Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil hosts first youth football camp ‘Unbelievable feeling, unbelievable moment’

HOUSTON – Growing up in Lake City, Florida, Laremy Tunsil wanted to attend elite youth football camps.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t his childhood experience because of economic realities.

That motivated the Texans Pro Bowl left tackle, the highest paid offensive lineman in the game to give back Saturday at the Houston Methodist Training Center with his first annual free youth football camp. Tunsil provided football knowledge, free cleats, shirts and lunch with his teammates, friends and partners along with mental health resources for 150 kids from nonprofit organizations.

Tunsil was joined on the field by teammates Jalen Pitre, Thomas Booker, Jacobi Francis and Jimmy Morrissey and former Texans center Justin Britt and Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross, a fellow former Mississippi standout lineman, trainer Marvin Hollie and hismanager, Laolu Sanni.

“Man, this is an unbelievable feeling,” Tunsil told KPRC 2. “Just to have the kids come out who are less fortunate than us come out and enjoy the camp, whatever they need, it’s just an unbelievable moment to have them out here.

“This is a huge, huge deal. To put a smile on their faces, it means a lot to me. I was one of these kids before going to camp, trying to win a race and trying to get a prize. Just to see these kids enjoy themselves, it means a lot.”

Tunsil, who held an event honoring single mothers earlier this summer through his Divine Treee foundation, hosted kids from Big Brothers, Big Sisters of America, Boys and Girls Club and Urban Enrichment Institute. The camp was sponsored by AK Law Firm and partners include Buffalo Wild Wings, Chase Bank, Gel Blaster, ShopWSS, and Walmart.

The camp also includes free resources for families through community organizations: BBBS, Family Houston, S.H.A.P.E., Urban Enrichment Institute, and YMCA.

“The experience is great,” said Alex Weber, Tunsil’s brother and a trainer from Adumon Fitness who ran the camp.” We got the kids out here and we’re treating it like it’s a pro combine, letting them see all the things the Texans do on a daily. It’s always great to give back to the community. The youth is the future. Anything we can do to pay it forward to the kids so they can fast pace their careers ,grind it out, it’s always a good time.

“Where we grew up, it was hard to make it to these types of camps because of the finances. We didn’t grow up fortunate enough to make it to these camps. Ten, 15 years down the line, we’re able to look back and we’re in a position to give back. It’s really a blessing. If I could go back in time, I wouldn’t imagine myself I would be in position to give back. I’m thankful for it.”

Tunsil demonstrated a ton of drills, including showing his versatility as a defensive back and quarterback.

“QB1!:” Tunsil said. “I’m out here to inspire the kids. They can be whatever they want to be.

Tunsil has a wide range of community activities and is heavily involved in philanthropy through his Divine Treee charitable foundation. His primary cause: benefiting single mothers. Tunsil’s mother raised him and his brother by herself while working three jobs.

“It’s awesome,” Booker said. “Laremy does great things for the community with all of the different initiatives he has going on. It’s great to come in, support a teammate and support your community at the same time. It’s not too many times we get to put the coach hat on. It’s great to switch it up a little bit. The goal is to impart knowledge.”

The camp included 40-yard dashes, receiving drills, lineman drills and agility work.

“Man, this camp is tough,” Pitre said. “LT did his thing.”

#Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross at @KingTunsil78 first annual youth football camp, appreciates him as a mentor and friend @OleMissFB @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/qJ440YavOl — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 15, 2023

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.