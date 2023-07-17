2022 World Champions Houston Astros to visit White House

Houston Astros, from left to right, Alex Bergman, Jose Altuve, Lance McCullers Jr., Yuri Gurriel and Justin Verlander celebrate during a World Series baseball championship parade Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of our favorite H-Town sports teams will be representing all the way at the White House next month!

The Biden administration announced Monday that the Houston Astros will make their World Championship visit to the White House on August 7.

According to a news release, the tradition of World Champion baseball teams visiting the White House and meeting with the President of the United States spans almost a century as the 1924 Washington Senators are believed to have made the first World Series Championship visit to the White House.

The Astros visited the White House in March 2018 following their 2017 World Series title.

