Texans to host inaugural Mexican College Football Showcase at NRG Stadium

HOUSTON – The Texans and NFL Mexico are hosting the inaugural Mexican College Football Showcase on Sept. 8 at NRG Stadium.

It’s being held in partnership with Tec de Monterrey and NRG Park.

Referred to as the “Clásico Regio” in Mexico, this notable matchup between the Borregos from Tec de Monterrey and the Tigres from Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León is the first ONEFA regular season game to be played in the United States.

“We are proud to partner with NFL Mexico and Tec de Monterrey to bring this historic matchup to NRG Stadium this fall,” Texans team president Greg Grissom said in a statement. “This partnership presents an exciting opportunity to establish an international network for college football and grow the game on a global level while offering passionate local fans the chance to enjoy the best rivalry in Mexican college football right here in Houston.”

Added Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner: “I am looking forward to this thrilling opportunity for the city to host the first-ever regular season ONEFA college football game at NRG Stadium. As a sports city, we are well-prepared to welcome fans from all over the world. Houston is eagerly awaiting the exciting game ahead and further strengthening our ties with Monterrey.”

This game is in advance of Hispanic Heritage Month.

“This is an exciting and historic moment for college football in Mexico, and it is fantastic to see two of the top college teams represent our country in the United States,” said Arturo Olive, the Director General of NFL Mexico. “It will be a great showcase of the Mexican college game at the highest level and promises to be a great spectacle for fans.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.