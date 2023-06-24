Andre Johnson reflects on Texans’ outlook, DeMeco Ryans, Hall of Fame after winning charity dodgeball challenge

HOUSTON – Celebrating a second consecutive Ultimate Most Dopest Dodgeball Charity Challenge, retired Texans All-Pro wide receiver Andre Johnson still has moves and athleticism working in his favor.

Johnson’s contributions helped former Texans offensive lineman Chester Pitts’ team emerge with the championship trophy at Pitch 25 that included Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid, Alex Bregman’s team captained by his wife, Reagan Bregman, and former Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ squad. Among the other participants: Cecil Shorts III, Tavierre Thomas, J.J. Moses, Garret Wallow, Tank Dell, Eric Murray, Adrian Peterson and D.J. Reader.

The victory benefits Pitts’ foundation, Carson Parke, which provides provides long-term residential treatment for girls with serious to severe emotional and behavioral problems from all backgrounds, including low-income families.

“It’s good, I helped a good cause,” Johnson said. “Anytime you can benefit a former teammate’s foundation and the different things he’s doing in the community, it’s always fun.”

After enduring three consecutive losing seasons, the Texans are riding a wave of optimism this offseason. A lot of that stems from the hire of former Texans Pro Bowl linebacker DeMeco Ryans as head coach.

“Yes, most definitely, just a great guy,” Johnson said of his former teammate. “He gave a lot to this organization as a player and everybody loves him. His former teammates, you saw how many guys came back for his press conference. It’s been a lot of fun and we’re going to rally around him and try to get this thing headed in the right direction.”

The Texans have gone 11-38-1 over the past three seasons, but hired Ryans, drafted quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. in the first round and added several free agents this offseason, including defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, safety Jimmie Ward, linebacker Denzel Perryman, running back Devin Singletary and tight end Dalton Schultz.

“It’s been fun,” Johnson said. “I know the city is definitely excited about what’s going on. Everybody is excited about the buzz, so, hopefully, we can keep building on that in the season.”

The Texans also drafted University of Houston star wide receiver Tank Dell in the third round.

Johnson has watched him in college and at the Texans’ offseason practices.

“He’s a great player, I got a chance to watch him at UH,” Johnson said. “He’s a hell of a player, man, and I’m excited we drafted him.”

For the second year in a row Team @ChesterPitts with Andre Johnson and Cecil Shorts III wins the Ultimate Dopest Charity Dodgeball Challenge @BoomMandI @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/yFmPhyDXDY — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 24, 2023

Johnson played a dozen seasons for the Texans and is the franchise’s all-time leader with 1,012 career receptions, 13,597 yards, 64 touchdowns and 51 100-yard games.

He’s a four-time All-Pro, a seven-time All-Pro selection and finished his career with 1,062 catches for 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns. He has twice been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and is still awaiting the day he’ll be inducted into Canton. Johnson hasn’t let being close, but not selected the past two years since he became eligible bother him.

“I never really think about it,” Johnson said. “I’m just waiting. When it happens, it happens. It will be a lot of fun for the city the organization a lot of people who helped me get to where I am today.”

#Texans wide receiver Tank Dell @Tankdell4 on giving back at Ultimate Dopest Charity Dodgeball Challenge as part of Team Bregman @ABREG_1 with @reabreg and support from @astros standout player 'That's big-time' @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/81BcUQOmGS — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 24, 2023

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.