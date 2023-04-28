Sky is the limit for Nimitz jumper Thomas

OFTEN TIMES, TRACK AND FIELD IS SOMETHING DONE IN THE OFFSEASON OF AN ATHLETE’S PRIMARY SPORT.

That was the case for Nimitz super-jumper Na’Zahia Thomas.

“I really did track and field when I wasn’t playing basketball or softball. My coaches and family thought I would be pretty good at it,” the senior said. “I really started getting serious in the sixth grade and it took off from there.”

Literally.

Fast forward to high school, and Thomas has developed into one of leaders of the Cougar track team with aspirations of jumping in college.

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“(Nana) is part of my first full four-year senior class as the head coach of Nimitz track, so I’ve gotten to see her grow as much as she has seen me grow as a coach,” coach Shakevia Fleeks said. “She is an athlete who has yet to realize her full potential, and is super athletic having worked very hard this year to accomplish her goal of setting the school record for the long jump. She has broken the school record twice and she’s also a talent in the triple jump. Her future is right in front of her.”

With college recruiters currently evaluating her, Thomas should continue her upward trajectory in the sport.

2022-23 Nimitz Girls Track & FieldBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

VYPE caught up with Thomas before the district meet to see what makes her tick.

…

VYPE: What do you do to get away from the stresses of being a high school student?

Thomas: Honestly, I love to watch anime. I love the graphics and all of the different genres.

…

VYPE: Who have been your inspirations to pursue sports?

Thomas: My mom and my aunts. My mom played basketball and her sisters did volleyball and track. They have pushed me through my athletic career.

…

VYPE: When you are running down the lane for a take-off, what are you thinking about?

Thomas: I envision my height and exploding out. Just getting through the jump.

…

VYPE: Who do you listen to get you hyped before a big jump?Thomas: Lil’ Baby and Young Boy

…

VYPE: What would be your dream car?

Thomas: A Rolls Royce

…

VYPE: Where is your favorite place to eat?

Thomas: 7 Spice Cajun Seafood

…

VYPE: Who is your dream date?

Thomas: Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

…

VYPE: What’s your all-time favorite movie?

Thomas: Friday