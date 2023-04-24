Houston Rockets secure Ime Udoka as team’s new head coach

FILE - Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. The Boston Celtics are planning to discipline coach Ime Udoka, likely with a suspension, because of an improper relationship with a member of the organization, two people with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets search for a new head coach has been completed after the team reached an agreement with former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka.

NBA sources confirmed the deal was in place and was worked out between Udoka and Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone.

According to those close to the process, Stone and owner Tilman Fertitta were impressed with Udoka after their first meeting about the Rockets job. Sunday talks progressed, which led to the agreement.

Related: Houston Rockets parting ways with head coach Stephen Silas, decline 4th-year option

Udoka will come to Houston following a controversial exit from Boston where he was suspended for violating team policies last September.

He later admitted to an affair with a Celtics employee and issued an apology.

Read: Celtics: Udoka suspended for ‘multiple’ policy violations

In 2021, he led the Celtics to a 51-31 record and an Atlantic Division title. The Celtics then lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.