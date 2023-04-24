Houston Rockets secure Ime Udoka as team’s new head coach

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets search for a new head coach has been completed after the team reached an agreement with former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka.
NBA sources confirmed the deal was in place and was worked out between Udoka and Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone.
According to those close to the process, Stone and owner Tilman Fertitta were impressed with Udoka after their first meeting about the Rockets job. Sunday talks progressed, which led to the agreement.
Udoka will come to Houston following a controversial exit from Boston where he was suspended for violating team policies last September.
He later admitted to an affair with a Celtics employee and issued an apology.
In 2021, he led the Celtics to a 51-31 record and an Atlantic Division title. The Celtics then lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.