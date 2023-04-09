Reports: Rockets, Stephen Silas to part ways

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets will be in search for a new head coach this offseason after the organization declined Stephen Silas’ 4th-year option, according to multiple reports.

Silas, had been the lead man in Houston the past three seasons and was the overseer of a rebuild that resulted in bottom of the league results. Under his watch, the Rockets finished 22-60 this season and were 59-117 overall under Silas.

Following the Rockets win over the Wizards in the last game of the season, Silas was asked about the reports, “The results have not been what I wanted them to be, but I’m walking out the door with my head held high.”

According to reports, Silas and general manager, Rafael Stone will meet on Monday to finalize the parting.

Some potential names as replacements include, former Celtics head coach, Ime Udoka, former Nets head coach, Kenny Atkinson and Raptors head coach, Nick Nurse