These 3 NBA coaches are in the mix for the open Houston Rockets head coaching job

This is the Houston Rockets newsletter sent out each week by the KPRC 2 sports team. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.

Hey Rockets fans,

Chancellor Johnson writing to you this week. The NBA playoffs are underway and so is the Houston Rockets coaching search. Rafael Stone and the rest of the front office have already completed their first round of interviews and are starting to key in on some proven and respected names.

Ime Udoka

One of the hottest names of this year’s coaching cycle is the former Celtics coach, Ime Udoka. Udoka did a fantastic job in Boston in his first year– at least on the court. He helped lead the historic franchise back to the Finals before losing to Golden State. The issue with Udoka came off of it after he was suspended for the 2022-23 season by the “C’s” for violations of team policies, and officially parted ways with the organization in February.

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka gestures during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series against the Miami Heat, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Frank Vogel

Frank Vogel has been around the block a few times and has an impressive resume to follow. Most recently, he coached the Lakers to a championship during the Covid “Bubble” post-season. He also had an impressive run with the Pacers back when Indiana went toe to toe with the “Heatles” of Miami. He went 127-98 during his three-year stint.

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel directs his team against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Nick Nurse

Nick Nurse and the Toronto Raptors officially parted ways on Friday and before he could finish packing his stuff he was already linked to the Rockets. Nurse has some history with the Rockets organization as he led Houston’s affiliated G-League team. Nurse of course coached the Raptors to their only championship in franchise history.

There are a couple of other names to watch like 76ers assistant coach and former Houston Rocket Sam Cassell and former Hornets head coach, James Borrego. The Rockets seem to be moving quickly and we should have an answer on the next lead man over the next few weeks.

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

More sports news

Astros’ Michael Brantley joins Sugar Land Space Cowboys for rehab assignment following shoulder surgery

Make-A-Wish grants 7-year-old Houston Astros fan’s dream; boy signed as member of team and throws out first pitch