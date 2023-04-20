Source: Texas Longhorns defensive lineman, Katy grad Moro Ojomo visited Texans on Wednesday

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 14: Tom Stewart #14 of the Rice Owls throws a pass under pressure by Moro Ojomo #98 of the Texas Longhorns in the second quarter at NRG Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – University of Texas defensive lineman Moro Ojomo, a former Katy standout and Houston Touchdown Club Defensive Player of the Year, visited the Texans on Wednesday, according to a league source.

He has been projected anywhere between the third round and sixth round.

Born in Nigeria, Ojomo moved to the United States when her was 7 years old. He emerged as a second-team all-state selection who signed with the Longhorns.

Ojomo recorded 32 tackles, 5 1/2 for losses and three sacks in a dozen games and five starts last season.

He had 29 tackles, three for losses in a dozen starts in 2021 and was voted honorable-mention All-Big 12 Conference.

In 2020, he had 21 tackles, 2 1/2 for losses and two sacks.

Ojomo (6-foot-3, 292 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 5.04 seconds at the NFL scouting combine with a 33-inch vertical leap, a 9-4 broad jump and bench pressed 225 pounds 29 times.

The son of a pastor and information technology employee, Ojomo had eight sacks, 15 tackles for losses and three forced fumbles as a high school senior and was named first-team all-district. He chose Texas over Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Alabama and Miami.

He enrolled at Texas at age 16 and played in three games as a true freshman.

