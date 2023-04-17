Episcopal QB Gordon commits to UNLV

Houston has become an epicenter for quarterbacks in the Class of 2024 from the likes of Willis’ DJ Lagway (Florida), The Woodlands’ Mabrey Mettauer (Wisconsin) and Cy-Fair’s Trey Owens (Texas). Add another BCS QB commit to list.

Episcopal junior quarterback Karson Gordon was one of the top private school QBs in the state last year, throwing for 2,345 yards and 28 TDs while rushing for 760 yards & 9 TDs.

Gordon committed to UNLV.

Newly-hired coach Barry Odom had Gordon on an unofficial visit last weekend and he was impressed. After that trip, the Runnin' Rebels landed the commitment from Gordon.

The Rebels landed Gordon’s commitment over Texas Tech, Tulane, Washington State and several others…. So, what was it about UNLV that landed his commitment after his visit?

“The staff’s energy was super high during the two days I was there,” Gordon said “It just felt a welcoming environment that would push me athletically, academically, socially and set me up to be able to make a better future for myself and my family."

The relationship he built with new OC Brennan Marion, who was previously at Texas as the WR coach, played a significant role in his decision.

“UNLV was higher because of my relationship with Coach Marion. I’ve known him for three years and he knows my high school OC Dan Casey and my personal QB coach JP Tillman, so the relationships have been there,” he said.

Coach Marion’s offense will be an attractive sell for a lot of recruits and Gordon will fit in this system like a glove.

“His Go-Go offensive scheme is also one of none and I feel like it’ll be great to get into that system and let my skills on the field maximize its potential,” Gordon said.

Gordon also mentioned he’s already started recruiting other players to join him at UNLV. He wants to get the #Texas2UNLV trend going.

Now committed, Gordon is ready to shift his focus to offseason work with his QB trainer JP Tillman and Billy J at Volt PT, to prepare for his senior season at Episcopal.

“Ever since freshmen year, I’ve wanted to commit before my senior year just to get that pressure off my shoulders, so I can lock in and focus on balling out my senior year,” he said.