Case Keenum returns and more Texans moves

HOUSTON – Hello from KPRC 2, this is Sports Director Randy McIlvoy checking in with this week’s Houston Texans Newsletter keeping you up to date on what’s been a busy several days of roster improvements.

KEENUM RETURNS

The Texans recently began NFL free agency with a few signings that included QB Case Keenum who is set to return for a third time in Houston. Keenum, of course, is a fan favorite dating back to his UH playing days. Keenum received a two-year contract from general manager Nick Caserio and will be a huge addition inside the quarterback room at NRG Stadium.

Who will Keenum mentor? Well, that’s still the big question as Houston sits currently at No. 2 overall in the first round of the NFL Draft that begins April 27.

OFFENSIVE PIECES BROUGHT IN

Monday our Insider for Click2Houston.com Aaron Wilson broke the news of two big additions with Caserio signing TE Dalton Schultz and RB Devin Singletary to one year contracts. Schultz was the top rated TE in free agency and was a standout with the Cowboys last year alongside QB Dak Prescott finishing with 577 yards and five touchdowns. Singletary comes over from the Buffalo Bills where he was a big piece to their backfield attack. He will fit in nicely alongside Dameon Pierce in 2023.

OTHER TEXANS MOVES

Caserio traded WR Brandin Cooks to the Cowboys for a 2023 fifth round and 2024 sixth-round pick

New extension for LT Laremy Tunsil. Three years/$75 million

Re-signed cornerbacks Tavierre Thomas and Tremon Smith to new deals

Signed FA WR Robert Woods

Signed guard Shaq Wilson from the Bucs

Re-signed center Scott Quessenberry

Restructured contract of safety Eric Murray

Keep it locked in here at KPRC 2, Click2Houston.com and follow our coverage along with Insider Wilson as we countdown to the NFL Draft.