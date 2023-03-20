Sources: Texans hosting free agents Devin Singletary, KhaDarel Hodge, Steven Sims Jr. for visits

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 29-15. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

HOUSTON – Buffalo Bills veteran free agent running back Devin Singletary is visiting the Texans today along with free agent wide receivers KhaDarel Hodge and Steven Sims Jr., according to league sources.

Singletary, a 5-foot-7, 203-pound former record-setting running back at Florida Atlantic and Bills third-round draft pick who scored 32 touchdowns as a sophomore, could potentially provide a complementary presence to Pro Bowl alternate running back Dameon Pierce.

Singletary, 25, has rushed for 3,151 career yards and 16 touchdowns with 145 catches for 971 yards and four scores for the Bills.

Singletary split time last season with James Cook, rushing for 819 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry and caught 38 passes for 280 yards and one touchdown.

In eight career playoff games for the Bills, Singletary has rushed for 301 yards and three touchdowns and caught 26 passes for 195 yards

The Texans traded wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Dallas Cowboys and have added wide receivers Robert Woods and Noah Brown as free agents while bringing back Nico Collins, Amari Rodgers and John Metchie III, who missed his entire rookie season on the non-football illness list while being treated for leukemia.

Sims played collegiately at Kansas and signed with the Washington franchise after going undrafted.

He played last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, catching 19 passes for 105 yards. He had 13 runs for 70 yards The 5-foot-9, 184-pound Travis native and Pecan Grove High School graduae had a touchdown return as a rookie. He returned 24 punts for a 5.5 average and averaged 25.5 yards per kickoff return last season for Pittsburgh. He has 75 career receptions for 679 yards and five touchdowns.

The Texans need help at kickoff returner after Tremon Smith signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Denver Broncos.

Hodge played collegiately at Prairie View A&M. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Mississippi native has played for the Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons. He has 41 career catches for 614 yards and one touchdown. A former quarterback at Alcorn State, he moved to receiver and transferred to Prairie View where he caught 48 passes for 844 yards and 12 touchdowns and was an All-American selection.

Hodge caught 27 passes for 157 yards last season for the Falcons.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com