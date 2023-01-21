Caylin Newton, Cam Newton’s brother, preps for Tropical Bowl: ‘Being Cam’s little brother, I used it for motivation, very privileged and blessed’

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Caylin Newton is philosophical about his status as the younger brother of a world-famous athlete.

Being the younger brother of Cam Newton, former Carolina Panthers MVP quarterback, it’s a blessing and a privilege.

While that status creates high expectations, Newton is determined to create his own path, one that he hopes launches him into the NFL starting with Saturday afternoon’s Tropical Bowl all-star game in Orlando, Fla. at Camping World Stadium.

A standout William & Mary wide receiver after previous stints at Auburn, his brother’s alma mater where he won the Heisman Trophy, national championship and has a large statue of himself on campus, Newton, 24, met with the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears this week and several other NFL teams have displayed interest. A former Howard University quarterback, Newton is determined to make the most out of this opportunity.

At Auburn, he primarily played on special teams.

“I’m my own man, my own person, and I’m building my own legacy,” Newton said. “When I graduated from Howard, I chose the transfer portal and I wanted to face the beast. My entire life I’ve been behind this shadow you can’t outrun. I wanted to tackle it head-on. I went to Auburn and walked past the statue every day.

“I heard people say, ‘That’s Cam’s little brother.’ I used it as motivation to face the giant head-on. I’m very privileged and blessed to have such an influence around me. I’m creating my own path and be observation from my brothers’ experiences.”

A first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection as a specialist, Newton led William & Mary with 37 catches and finished second with 537 yards and three touchdowns as he averaged 14.5 yards per reception. He ranked fifth in the conference with a 7.1 punt return average and had 11 solo tackles with a forced fumble.

The youngest of three brothers, Newton watched as Cam Newton emerged as a stellar NFL quarterback and his brother, Cecil Newton Jr., an offensive lineman, played in the NFL. And he learned from their example, embracing prayer, church, charity, family events and sports.

Caylin Newton trains frequently with his older, famous brother.

“Cam has always been a lead by example guy,” Newton said. “Since I moved back to Atlanta, I’ve been working out with him twice a day. I don’t need a pep talk, but his presence does motivate me. We don’t talk much about football. We enjoy doing what we love. No one can ever question his work ethic. He’s the first one in and the last one to leave.”

Their father, Cecil Newton Sr., a former NFL athlete, is the pastor at Holy Zion Ministries in Newnan, Ga.

“We’re a very close-knit family,” said Newton, who’s active in philanthropy and has volunteered at Special Olympics, Federal Worker Food Drive, schools and recreation centers. “We’re just all so happy and blessed. I grew up in an old-school church. We were there a lot as a family. My goal is to give back and help people.

Caylin Newton transferred to William & Mary and thrived.

He blocked a punt against Georgia State that was returned for a touchdown.

At Howard, he was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player after passing for 2,629 yards, rushing for 504 yards and scoring 26 total touchdowns. He was a finalist for Black College Football Player of the Year. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Howard in sports management with a minor in sociology.

In his first college game, he led Howard to an upset victory over UNLV.

At Auburn, he earned a master’s degree in community planning and urban development with an emphasis on city planning. He would like to become a real estate developer and own his own construction company one day.

At Grady High School, he was a regional Offensive Player of the Year who passed for 3,322 yards and 33 touchdowns as a senior and rushed for 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns.

William & Mary has four current players in the NFL: DeAndre Houston-Carson (Chicago Bears), Luke Rhodes (Indianapolis Colts), Bill Murray (New England Patriots) and Andrew Trainer (Los Angeles Chargers).

In the game, Newton will play wide receiver and special teams.

At 5-foot-11, 208 pounds, Newton is athletic. He hopes to run the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds for NFL scouts when he participates in the Auburn Pro Day.

“I think the whole week went great,” Newton said. “I play for the pure love of the game. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to play this game that I love. If a team needs me to play quarterback, I’m more than capable of playing quarterback. I’m just a football player. I’m an athlete. I understand the game better than your average football player.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.