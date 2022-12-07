Five games left in Houston Texans season, likely 4 more losses

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 04: Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns tackles Troy Hairston #34 of the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Twelve games into the season, it is ugly for the men over on Kirby Drive. Fresh off of their loss to the Browns, the Texans are now staring at a 1-10-1 record with 5 games left to play.

Here are the final five:

Dec. 11 - Texans @ Cowboys

Dec. 18 - Chiefs @ Texans

Dec. 24 - Texans @ Titans

Jan. 1 - Jaguars @ Texans

Jan. 8 - Texans @ Colts

The only game Houston may be favored in will be against the Jags at home. Other than that, the Texans will lose at least four more.

The #1 overall pick is all but secured. Throw a party because the NFL draft is 141 days away.

The frustration is building with the regression the team has taken this season especially on offense. I blame GM Nick Caserio, the staff and of course the players. It has to get better quickly!

As I tweeted Sunday, Owner Cal McNair has to re-evaluate Caserio and this staff while also taking a deep dive into the entire process before moving ahead to this spring.

Is Caserio really the answer?

Cal McNair, it's time to make your plans for this staff. Also GM Nick Caserio who you allowed to construct this mess. He has been a disaster. You should be embarrassed at this product. #Texans pic.twitter.com/B5MlRYF6nz — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) December 4, 2022

Now it’s on to Jerry World Sunday to face the 9-3 Cowboys who have Super Bowl potential. They just hung 54 against the Colts on Sunday night.

I expected Lovie Smith to announce a QB change back to Davis Mills, and we learned late last night that was happening. As a sports fan in Houston, I think that’s the right move. It’s time to stop the Kyle Allen experiment.

Prediction: Cowboys 37-17