Texans’ Christian Kirksey nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year

Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) lines up for the snap during an NFL game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON – For his work in the community and on the field, veteran middle linebacker and defensive team signal caller and team captain Christian Kirksey is the Texans’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

Kirksey was nominated as one of 32 NFL nominees for what’s regarded as the NFL’s most prestigious honor.

“I think that we have a job not just playing football, but to be role models and to be a helping hand,” Kirksey said as while visiting the Uvalde High School football team at their team dinner in September.

Kirksey visited Texas Southern University to celebrate a partnership with the school, awarded a high school coach of the week honors and spoke to high school students about how to carry themselves on and off the field. He traveled to Uvalde after the school shooting at Robb Elementary School to surprise the Uvalde football team and provide the players with new Nike uniforms.

“We are proud to call Christian Kirksey a leader on our team and in the Houston community,” Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said. “He sets an example for everyone on how to do things on and off the field, and he is incredibly deserving of this honor.”

Kirksey will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season.

All of the league’s 32 nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to a charity of their choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will be announced the Thursday before Super Bowl LVII on NBC and receive up to a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC2 and click2houston.com.