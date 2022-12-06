Texans give back at annual Taste of the Texans charity event

HOUSTON – With some of the top restaurants in Houston represented, the Texans held their 13th annual Taste of the Texans charity event.

Texans team president Greg Grissom said the event generated $300,000 for the Texans’ charitable foundation and the Houston Food Bank.

The event was held at NRG Park outside NRG Stadium with several players attending, including rookies Derek Stingley Jr., Christian Harris, Dameon Pierce, Austin Deculus, Kenyon Green, Teagan Quitoriano, Troy Hairston, Jake Hansen, Adedayo Odeleye, Tristin McCollum and Johnny Johnson along with Davis Mills, Jeff Driskel, Derek Rivers, Tytus Howard, Chris Moore, Jimmy Morrissey and Jon Weeks.

Among the restaurants that participated: Trill Burgers, Killen’s TMX, El Tiempo Cantina, Marmo and Guard & Grace.

“It’s great to have an event that benefits the community,” Grissom said. “We always want to inspire hope in Houston. It’s grown in unique ways. This time, we’re having it outside for the first time. We’re enjoying December in Houston with over 600 folks. It’s an exciting time.”

Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair and foundation vice president Hannah McNair addressed those attending.

“On any given day, 66,000 people in Southeast Texas experience hunger,” Hannah McNair said. “This event is one way we can support those who need it most while sampling delicious food from some of the best restaurants in town.”

Added Mills: “Great event to raise money for anyone in need.”

Deculus is a Cy-Fair graduate who played collegiately at LSU.

“It’s great just being able to put my foot forward in helping the community out and have a lending hand and being able to add on to this,” Deculus said. “It’s very special. We’re doing it the same week as My Cause My Cleats. It’s very beneficial. Being raised here, being from Houston, seeing what the great Texans organization is doing, it’s awesome.”

Added center Jimmy Morrissey: “It’s awesome. I’ve heard a lot of stories about how great the event is and it’s already living up to expectations. It’s a nice event to give back to the Houston Food Bank and help some people out.”

