‘I’m not happy’: KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy shares in fan frustration over Texans season

Hello to all of you KPRC 2′ers, this is Sports Director Randy McIlvoy checking in with this week’s Texans newsletter. Hope you enjoyed your Thanksgiving. I wish we had better news this week on our local NFL squad.

That’s not going to happen, unfortunately.

Texans were flat out whipped in Miami by the Dolphins trailing 30-0 at halftime before the Fins’ pulled QB Tua Tagoviloa in the third quarter along with a few other starters. The Texans scored 15 points, but they were dominated. It was tough to watch and each week it seems they reach a new low point. They did so again in South Florida.

I’m not happy with the regression of this team and franchise. How about you?

Jack Easterby is gone.

The culture we thought would change really hasn’t.

General manager Nick Caserio remains AWOL.

Caserio, who has his hands all over this roster and mess we see each week, remains in hiding. Caserio rarely talks with the media and when he does he dances around all questions. I think as GM, and during this meltdown season, that it’s high time for Caserio to be accountable. He needs to step up to the podium to address the growing concerns in which he is directly responsible for handling.

Is it all on Caserio? Absolutely not, but he shares in the problem with Lovie Smith and his staff, along with the players,and yes owner Cal McNair who has allowed this major step back in 2022.

All I know is the NFL Draft is April 27 and the Texans are tracking well to earn that #1 overall pick. We are 149 days away.

With the number one pick, the Houston Texans select……. Let the hype begin!

Now the circus is coming to town as Deshaun Watson Week is here. He’s set to make his return to the NFL and debut with the Browns this Sunday at NRG Stadium. Throw out Houston’s record because a nice crowd will be on hand to support the Texans while many in the crowd will likely support Watson.

