Texans’ WRs honor rookie John Metchie III through My Cause My Cleats: ‘Energy he brings to this locker room is insane’

HOUSTON – John Metchie III walked out of the tunnel at NRG Stadium and was greeted by his fellow Texans wide receivers.

They were waiting for his arrival and holding orange cleats themed for cancer awareness with the words “Metchie Strong.” The players were also doing Metchie’s trademark Karate Kid celebration to honor the rookie wide receiver through the NFL’s annual My Cause My Cleats initiative.

Metchie was diagnosed this summer with acute promyelocytic leukemia, a treatable form of cancer. An ambassador for the American Cancer Society, Metchie is doing well in his medical battle and is at the Texans’ training facility most of the time with his teammates.

It was a heartwarming moment between Metchie and his friends as he was greeted with hugs and told, “I love you,” by wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

“It was awesome,” Texans wide receiver Chris Moore said. “The energy he brings to this building and this locker room is insane, especially for what he’s going through. He comes in every day we see him with an attitude that’s positive and infectious.

“So, just to see him come out and how much he appreciated us is awesome. It shows how much he’s a part of this family and how much we really care about him. As teammates, we’re willing to do anything for each other and support each other. He’s almost here every day. You wouldn’t think he’s battling anything, his energy is that bright.”

During a video distributed by the Texans, Metchie told his teammates: “Oh stop playing, those are my colors. Let me see that!

The idea to all wear cleats inspired by Metchie started with Cooks. More than 50 Texans players will wear their customized cleats Sunday during a game against the Cleveland Browns.

“Brandin asked us if we wanted to do this, this year, and it was a no-brainer when he asked us,” Moore said. “Everybody said immediately, ‘Sign us up.’ We’re supporting our guy. What he’s going through is very tough. It’s something none of us could really imagine what he’s going through.

“He comes in the locker room every day with energy. I’m definitely rocking these. Hopefully, I can get in the end zone and do a little celebration for him, too. These are sweet. The details are insane. I’m happy they came out this way and I’m happy we can support him.”

Metchie was honored recently as the NFL Players Association weekly Community Most Valuable Player for hosting fellow cancer patients for a tour of the stadium, handing out gifts and Texans gear before joining the group for dinner.

Metchie is encouraging early cancer screenings through the NFL’s “We See You” campaign. Along with 22 other players, Metchie will serve as an ambassador for the American Cancer Society as he champions the fight against cancer during the NFL’s Crucial Catch campaign.

“I just want to continue making a difference where I can,” Metchie said. “Just knowing that no matter what situation you’re in, how down you are or up you are, it’s always a blessing to be able to be a blessing to somebody else.”

Since being diagnosed in July and placed on the reserve-football illness list Tuesday, Metchie previously submitted an emotional video for the Texans to watch sharing what he’s been going through on the eve of training camp.

“We’ve been praying for John and watching him deal with a tough illness, but it’s good for the team to see him back,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said. “There is a brotherhood, and you care. He is family. Everybody, of course, realizes what John is going through. A visual means an awful lot. That special smile that he has, it was good for everybody to see it today.”

His teammates have been paying tribute to him, including practice squad wide receiver Jalen Camp delivering a convincing rendition of Metchie’s trademark touchdown celebration during a preseason victory over the New Orleans Saints.

When Metchie scored touchdowns at Alabama he would pose in the end zone in a manner reminiscent of the crane kick from the Karate Kid movies.

It was a planned celebration as the Texans’ wide receivers wanted to pay tribute to Metchie during his battle with leukemia. The first wide receiver to score a touchdown would carry out the celebration to honor Metchie, and the moment went to Camp.

“It means a lot, man,” Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard said. “He’s going through a lot right now.”

According to medical journals, APL is a “unique subtype of Acute Myeloid Leukemia with cells in the bone marrow that produce blood cells (red cells, white cells, and platelets) that do not develop and function normally. APL begins with one or more acquired changes (mutations) to the DNA of a single blood-forming cell. APL cells have a very specific abnormality that involves chromosomes 15 and 17, leading to the formation of an abnormal fusion gene PML/RARα. This mutated gene causes many of the features of the disease.” A common symptom of APL is bleeding due to reduced numbers of platelets and deficiencies in clotting factors. That symptom can be life-threatening and has to be managed by medical supervision to prevent complications and treat the disease. A common treatment for APL is a highly successful drug called ATRA (all-trans retinoic acid) to target the chromosomal abnormality. Because of advances in treatment, cure rates of 90% have been reported from medical centers specializing in APL treatment. “Recently, I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia,” Metchie said in a statement before camp. “I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits, and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time. “As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless.”

This marks the seventh year in a row the NFL has held My Cause My Cleats. The Texans’ cleats are designed by SolesBySir, giving players an opportunity to raise funds for their respective causes at NFL Auction

Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair (USO Houston), Texans foundation vice president Hannah McNair (Houston Area Women’s Center), general manager Nick Caserio (Big Brothers Big Sisters), team president Greg Grissom (Literacy for All-Neuhaus Education Center) and Smith (Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston) are among the executives and staff participating in My Cause My Cleats.

Smith’s cleats were designed by a young girl named Giselle, from Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston.

“She did a great job,” Smith said. “Pretty neat. I’m looking forward to wearing them.”

Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale’s cause is personal: Special Olympics of Milwaukee.

His older brother, Mario, was a Special Olympics athlete who participated in basketball, bowling and track for Team Milwaukee, even traveling to France to play basketball.

“I’ve always been a part of Special Olympics, I volunteered with them a lot in high school,” Ogunbowale said. “Obviously, going to watch my brother growing up. He was our biggest inspiration growing up to become athletes. Special Olympics, that’s my cause every year because of what my brother means to me. It’s huge.

“I speak about it from my own family and my own point of view, the opportunity it gave my brother to compete his whole life playing basketball, he’s a huge basketball fan, great basketball player, a lefty shooter. I still have pictures and videos in my phone of the joy he had having fun playing and competing. Now, he gets to watch me play. I always give him the shoes after we play. I’m excited to see his face when I give them to him.”

Texans cornerback Steven Nelson’s cause is Diabetes Awareness, which hits home with him. His grandmother, Catherine Butler, deals with diabetes.

“That’s why I’m so passionate about it,” Nelson said. “I’m trying to be an advocate for healthy eating and stress the importance of not eating so much processed foods and sugars because you can develop those type of traits. Start off at a young age and promote those healthy habits.”

Texans starting quarterback Kyle Allen is promoting the Jessie Rees Foundation-NEGU, a nonprofit organization in California devoted to helping raise awareness about childhood cancer.

“It’s just that mindset to keep fighting and never give up,” Allen said.

Texans cornerback Tavierre Thomas’ cause is bone cancer.

He’s hosting a 10-year-old boy, Kenyon Lloyd Sims, a cancer survivor and his family from Detroit, his hometown, that he’s known through his church since he was born, at Sunday’s game.

“He has bone cancer, and they had to amputate his leg,” Thomas said. “I flew him to the game and I’m just happy I’ll be able to share his story with you guys. I told his mom. He doesn’t even know yet he’s coming to the game. I’m going to give him his cleats before the game.

“You never know what people are going through. I was there since he was born. Once I got to the NFL, I didn’t see him a lot. I heard about his story, but I never could go home a lot. Once I had the opportunity and thought about what should I do for My Cause My Cleats, I contacted his mom. She was so happy.”

