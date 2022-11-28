Lovie Smith on Texans facing Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday: ‘Probably final piece to that story’

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field before an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, on Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. Watson can begin practicing on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, as part of his agreement with the NFL on an 11-game suspension after being accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women when he played for Houston. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

HOUSTON – Deshaun Watson was technically a part of the Texans’ roster a year ago as a disgruntled star quarterback who was seeking a trade out of town while dealing with serious legal allegations.

It was an extremely awkward situation as the three-time Pro Bowl passer was paid his $10.5 million salary not to play or practice while general manager Nick Caserio attempted to orchestrate a blockbuster trade.

Ultimately, Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason in a massive exchange that included the Texans netting three first-round draft picks and the Georgia native being signed to an unprecedented $230 million fully guaranteed contract, the richest in NFL history negotiated between Browns general manager Andrew Berry and agent David Mulugheta.

That trade was engineered after discussions were held with the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers after Watson was not charged with any crimes, clearing the path for him to be moved off the Texans’ roster.

Watson and the Texans have both moved on, and now they meet again Sunday at NRG Stadium after the former first-round draft pick from Clemson completed his negotiated 11-game NFL suspension for violations of the league’s personal conduct policy stemming from multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. This marks Watson’s first regular-season game since his final game for the Texans during the 2020 season after previously signing a $156 million contract prior to becoming displeased with the direction of the franchise because of the lopsided DeAndre Hopkins trade and other reasons.

Now, the Texans are preparing to face Watson, their former franchise quarterback, in a high-profile situation on and off the field in the wake of him settling 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by plaintiffs’ attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of massage therapists and two Texas grand juries declining to charge the former Atlanta Falcons ball boy with any crimes. Watson has repeatedly denied all wrongdoing and steadfastly maintained his innocence in public statements and through his Houston-based attorney, Rusty Hardin. Hardin is seeking sanctions for a recent civil lawsuit, alleging the filing was in bad faith and intended to embarrass Watson, a Georgia native who was a consensus All-American at Clemson drafted by former Texans general manager Rick Smith.

From the standpoint of the Texans, who also reached financial settlements with plaintiffs after it was alleged they enabled and were aware of Watson’s behavior with a standard nondisclosure agreement provided to him and a membership at the Houstonian hotel and spa where some of the alleged encounters with massage therapists took place, they’re focused solely on defending Watson, the player and elusive dual-threat quarterback.

“Yeah, I think this will probably be the final piece to that story,” said Texans coach Lovie Smith, who served as the defensive coordinator last year under former coach David Culley during Watson’s final season in Houston. “Deshaun is back. He’s playing football. The way things go, his first game would be back down here. What a great opportunity for us, too. Again, we hadn’t played our best ball. A lot of people will be watching this game and, hopefully, we put our best effort we’ve had all year.”

Watson was officially reinstated to the Browns’ 53-man roster Monday as they cut third quarterback Josh Dobbs. Watson, who appeared rusty during limited preseason action with the Browns as he threw an interception, will start and Jacoby Brissett will back him up after going 4-7 as the starter in Watson’s absence.

For the 1-9-1 Texans, they’re focusing on building a strategy to defend Watson’s multidimensional skill more than the obvious conversations surrounding his dramatic return.

“You’re right, it was a little bit different last year,” Smith said. “Deshaun was in the building a little bit, but we didn’t have a whole lot of interaction with him. But that is in the past. Changed area codes and all that. Now it’s just about a great quarterback coming into town that we need to get ready for with a history with our franchise.

“I think it’s just about that. When you start watching the video of them as a football team, you kind of move past that. Did I tell you we’ve got a lot of young guys? They don’t know a whole lot about our past and what we’ve done. They are just trying to get better and help us get another win.”

Under the terms of his suspension, Watson began practicing and participating in meetings with the Browns on Nov. 14. That ramp-up period should help his transition to playing again. Watson is, by all accounts, in excellent shape after working with private quarterbacks coach Quincy Avery and his personal trainer during his absence from the Browns.

“I mean, he hasn’t played in a long period of time, but he’s a heck of a football player,” Smith said. “I know that. I assume playing quarterback is a lot like riding a bike. It comes back to you fairly quickly. I know he has been practicing with them. They have been playing good football. Adding Deshaun will make them that much better.”

Watson served his 11-game suspension, complying with the requirements of counseling and mandatory treatment. He was fined $5 million. He hasn’t played in a regular-season game in 700 days with his last game with the Texans on Jan. 3, 2021.

Watson

“It’s been great to have him back in the building,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. “He’s been focused on working on himself. He’s stayed in great shape. He’s been a part of the meetings. He’s done everything and more that’s been asked of him.”

Watson led the NFL in passing yards in 2020 for the Texans. After spending the past year dealing with legal and NFL disciplinary matters, he’s set to resume his NFL career. The Browns have high expectations for Watson, but understand he hasn’t played football in a long time. He practiced with the Browns this offseason and during training camp, appearing rusty in a preseason game.

“We had Deshaun in the building for three weeks, but not out on the field with us and then the last couple of weeks out on the field,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. “Next step is obviously being out there taking all of the first team reps. He has been doing a nice job getting the defense ready with the scout team reps that he has gotten. I think he has done a nice job with his time away physically, staying sharp and mentally staying sharp so I think he will be ready to roll.

“I think you can go back to the spring and summer. We spent a lot of time together, and Deshaun spent a lot of time together with his teammates. We mentioned at the time, I still believe those are banked reps, so to speak. It is something where Deshaun has spent a lot of time with his teammates. I think they have all enjoyed having him back and being a part of the team. I think they are excited for him and this next step.”

The Texans’ defense has struggled at times this season to mount a consistent pass rush. They’ve made strides in pass coverage, but have been one of the worst teams in the NFL at stopping the run. They’re coming off a 30-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Browns are headlined by running back Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt working in tandem with Watson, wide receiver Amari Cooper and tight end David Njoku behind a capable offensive line.

There’s a familiarity factor for the Texans and Watson, who played with some of the current players on the team. The majority of the players on an overhauled roster haven’t played with Watson

“I assume yes, some, but it’s been a long period of time,” Smith said. I think most of our guys, a lot of the guys we have, didn’t play with Deshaun (Watson). Again, it’s so much more. We played an outstanding quarterback (Tagovailoa). It was more than just the quarterback, and that will be the case this week.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com