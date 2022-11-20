Houston Texans add new talent to struggling 2022 team

Arizona Cardinals' Eno Benjamin (26) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Hello, Chancellor Johnson writing to you this week. We’re past the halfway mark of the NFL season and going into today’s game, the Texans sit at 1-7-1. This weekend, they’re back at NRG stadium with a date against another NFC East opponent the Washington Commanders.

THE NEWBIES

The trade deadline has come and gone, but that hasn’t stepped Texans general manager Nick Caserio from adding talent. Over the last week, Houston picked up running back Eno Benjamin and wide receiver Amari Rodgers off waivers.

While Benjamin won’t play today, he was the back-up ball carrier with the Cardinals where he impressed whenever he was asked to step up. This season he has 299 yards on 70 attempts which is good enough for 4.3 YPC. The Cardinals releasing the former Arizona State standout (Go Devils) surprised many, but both Benjamin and Arizona GM Steve Keim haven’t gone into details on the reason why.

Amari Rodgers was released from Green Bay this week after he continued to struggle on special teams with a number of costly punt return fumbles. Rodgers is a former third round pick but had a hard time carving a role in Matt LaFleur’s offense. He’s a talented player who will get a fresh start in the H.

WHAT THE TEAM IS SAYING

Davis Mills on the state of the team: “We’re capable of winning each week, so we’ve just got to go out there and play a clean game for four quarters. We can beat anybody.”

Lovie Smith on Commanders head coach, Ron Rivera: “Good football player, good football coach. Good fundamental coach. His teams are going to play a certain way. We have a similar philosophy on how to win football games, so I know how’s he’s leading his team and you see them playing that way

Christian Kirksey on tackling struggles: To be honest, it’s just as simple as everybody doing their job. You wish you could have plays back. I know I say this time and time. Everybody wished they could have done something better, but it all just comes down to everybody doing their jobs to the best of their ability and making the tackle. We’ve got to tackle better.

LOOKING AHEAD

Following the Texans date with the Commanders, which is getting underway, they’ll travel on the road to play a hot Miami Dolphins team before they return home to play the Browns, which is of course the debut of former Houston QB Deshaun Watson.

