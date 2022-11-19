Texans activate Michael Dwumfour, waive Jaleel Johnson

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 25: Michael Dwumfour #98 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

The Texans activated defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (6-foot-1, 296 pounds) from designated for return from injured reserve after he returned to practice this week. Dwumfour, a former undrafted free agent from Rutgers, has recovered from a rib injury and the team launched his 21-day practice window. He has played in four games this season and has two tackles. The Texans waived veteran defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson.

The Texans elevated cornerback Jacobi Francis and safety Will Redmond to the active roster from the practice squad.

Texans starting cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is out for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders due to a hamstring injury.

Francis is expected to provide help on special teams.

The Texans are preparing nickel Desmond King to operate as a starting outside corner opposite veteran starter Steven Nelson with Tavierre Thomas operating in a larger role as a nickel.

Francis (5-foot-11, 193 pounds) is an undrafted free agent from Memphis.

He had 36 tackles, 4 1/2 for losses, two interceptions and seven pass breakups.

Francis had 130 career tackles, 10 1/2 for losses, six interceptions, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. He has run the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds with a 36 1/2 inch vertical leap and a 10-2 broad jump. Redmond is a former San Francisco 49ers third round draft pick.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.