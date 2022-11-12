One bright spot in a frustration-filled season for the Houston Texans

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 02: Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans catches a pass for a touchdown as Asante Samuel Jr. #26 of the Los Angeles Chargers makes a tackle at NRG Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

This is the Houston Texans newsletter emailed out each week by the KPRC 2 Sports team. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.

Unfortunately, the 1-6-1 Houston Texans don’t have much hope at the moment and have gone through a tumultuous week where a team captain didn’t practice or play in their last game.

COOKS BACK TO COOKING?

Brandin Cooks addressed his status, “Look, man, I’m human, I’m frustrated, absolutely,” Cooks said Thursday inside the Texans locker room to KPRC 2′s Aaron Wilson.

Cooks will play Sunday against the Giants after missing the Philly game. He leads the team in catches and receiving yards despite have a smaller role in 2022. If the Texans’ passing game is going to flourish, it’s going to be with Cooks as the primary target.

PIERCE LEADING ROOKIE RACE

One bright spot for the Texans is rookie running back Dameon Pierce, who ran for a career-high 139 yards against the Eagles. Pierce now has two games over 100 yards in his rookie year and is 6th in the NFL in rushing yards.

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 03: Dameon Pierce #31 of the Houston Texans carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at NRG Stadium on November 3, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (2022 Cooper Neill)

With Breece Hall’s injury, Pierce’s chances of winning Offensive Rookie of the year have skyrocketed. He has 678 yards already and is averaging roughly 80 yards per game, meaning he’ll break 1,000 within the next 4-5 weeks if he stays on pace.

The Texans have half of their season left and 1,500 yards isn’t out of the question for the rookie.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Texans head on the road to the Meadowlands to take on the 6-2 New York Giants. The Giants have been playing above their talent level, so they could be ripe for an upset. However, their offense is built around the run game, which has been Houston’s primary struggle on defense.