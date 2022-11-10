Texans place Jordan Steckler on practice squad injured list

HOUSTON – The Texans placed offensive lineman Jordan Steckler on the practice squad-injured list.
Steckler injured his calf in practice, according to a league source.
Steckler has spent the past two seasons on the Texans’ practice squad.
He signed a reserve-future deal with the Texans in January.
Steckler went undrafted out of Northern Illinois and signed with the New Orleans Saints, later joining the New England Patriots practice squad.
He started 43 of 47 career games in college.
