Texans place Jordan Steckler on practice squad injured list

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Rex Burkhead #28 of the Houston Texans celebrates his touchdown run with Jordan Steckler #70 and Justin McCray #64 during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Texans placed offensive lineman Jordan Steckler on the practice squad-injured list.

Steckler injured his calf in practice, according to a league source.

Steckler has spent the past two seasons on the Texans’ practice squad.

He signed a reserve-future deal with the Texans in January.

Steckler went undrafted out of Northern Illinois and signed with the New Orleans Saints, later joining the New England Patriots practice squad.

He started 43 of 47 career games in college.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com