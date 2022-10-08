Can the Texans turn it around against the Jaguars?

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 02: Davis Mills #10 of the Houston Texans looks for a receiver against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Hello Texans fans and welcome to another football weekend! KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy here.

After a tie with the Colts in week 1, and losses to the Broncos, Bears and Chargers it is time for Houston to turn those close setbacks in victories.

Can they do it Sunday? The Texans are Jacksonville bound to face a much-improved Jaguars team that is off to a nice start to the 2022 season.

Keys for Texans

They must establish a running game with Dameon Pierce. The rookie broke out last week against the Chargers with 131 yards on 14 carries including his 75-yard touchdown run. Look for Pierce to get 18-22 carries if things play out for them Sunday.

Mills needs to take steps forward for four quarters for the first time this season. Consistency has to improve as well from Mills who has been hit and miss through 4 games. OL protection is critical.

Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins must be involved in the passing game. The tight ends need to be used more often.

OC Pep Hamilton needs to be aggressive in play calling. The team must not be afraid to go downfield. We saw a glimpse of that with Mills and Collins last week.

Defensively, the guys up front have to get pressure on Trevor Lawrence and make him force throws. The defensive line has to ramp up run defense and take pressure off the secondary.

The Texans have come close in their losses and are showing signs they are close to breaking through in the win column.

Will it happen Sunday?

MY PREDICTION: Jags 28-24