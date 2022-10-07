Texans rookie Derek Stingley Jr. set to play against Jaguars: ‘I feel good’

(Jae C. Hong, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. makes a catch during warm ups before a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

HOUSTON – Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., the third overall pick of the draft, has no injury designation and is set to play in a road game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Stingley participated fully the past two days of practice and is wearing a brace on his left arm. It’s listed as elbow and shoulder injuries.

“I feel good,” Stingley said Friday inside the Texans’ locker room when asked about his status for the Jaguars game.

Texans rookie corner Derek Stingley Jr. (Elbow, shoulder) is practicing, looks normal in drills pic.twitter.com/vR4Sdm2Oaz — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 6, 2022

Stingley added that he’s looking forward to playing against Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a talented receiving corps that includes wide receiver Christian Kirk.

“He’s a great quarterback,” Stingley said.

Texans coach Lovie Smith expressed confidence after practice Wednesday that Stingley will be able to play despite the injury.

“Yeah, we said it’s a bruise and he’s in a brace,” Smith said. “We hope he can (play). Seeing him in a brace, it’s like we said before, it’s a bruise, it was a bruise. He was in a brace today to protect it a little bit. He should be good to go.”

Stingley, a former LSU consensus All-American, injured his arm Sunday in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He went back in the game and appeared to aggravate it again before leaving. His left arm was examined by the Texans’ medical staff.

Texans tight end Brevin Jordan, out the past two games with an ankle injury, was offically ruled along with linebacker Blake Cashman (concussion), offensive tackle Austin Deculus (ankle) and wide receiver Chris Moore (hip).

Defensive end Jon Greenard (ankle) is questionable. He returned to practice Friday on a limited basis and is trending toward playing against the Jaguars.

Following the Texans’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Greenard expressed disappointment on social media about the winless start.

“I understand just because we’ve got the ability,” Greenard said. “We’ve got the talent. We just have to put it together. That’s the hardest part about winning in general. As you see, some teams make it look easy but obviously it’s just a different formula for each team.

“We just have to find our own niche. That’s what we’re going to continue to work towards. Obviously, I’ve got to be better, not just on the field, but vocally and sometimes speaking up, whatever the case may be. I just know that I need to do more.”

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.