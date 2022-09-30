77º

FOOTBALL LIVE: Watch Foster HS vs Magnolia West HS on KPRC 2+

The matchup is the KPRC 2 - VYPE Game of the Week

The KPRC - VYPE high school football game of the week for 9/30/22 is Foster vs Magnolia (KPRC 2/Click2Houston.com)

KPRC 2+ is proud to be the home of high school football and volleyball games this season.

Each Friday evening, we’re featuring a football game of the week on the KPRC 2+ livestream, and you can watch it live for free. High school volleyball games stream on KPRC 2+ on Tuesday evenings.

Watch the football Game of the Week Fridays at 7:00 p.m. here:

Three ways you can watch KPRC 2+

  • Tune into KPRC 2+ through your streaming device on your TV. Just search KPRC on your Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or Google TV.
  • Watch on the KPRC 2 News app – which is free to download in your Apple or Android app store.
  • Catch the show on Click2Houston.com/watchlive or in the video player above.

KPRC 2+ is always on and is your home for news, special shows and live event coverage.

Below is the normal newscast schedule:

  • Monday through Friday: 4:30-8 a.m., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 4-5:30 p.m., 6-6:30 p.m. and 10-10:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: 6-7 a.m., 8:30-9:30 a.m., 6-6:30 p.m. and 10-10:30 p.m.
  • Sunday: 6-7 a.m., 8-9 a.m., 10-10:30 a.m., 5-5:30 p.m. and 10-10:30 p.m.

If no newscast is streaming at these times, it’s possible it has been preempted by national news or sports coverage. You can check our TV listings for the current programming schedule.

