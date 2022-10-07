72º

FOOTBALL LIVE: Watch four big Friday night high school games

KPRC 2+ and Click2Houston.com are proud to be the home of high school football this season

Generic image of football field (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

Watch East View HS vs Glenn HS on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. here:

Watch Vista Ridge HS vs Westwood HS on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. here:

Watch Spring Woods HS vs Memorial HS on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. here:

Watch Needville HS vs Navasota HS on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. here:

You can also watch Conroe HS vs New Caney HS on at 7 p.m. on the KPRC 2+ livestream.

Three ways you can watch KPRC 2+
  • Tune into KPRC 2+ through your streaming device on your TV. Just search KPRC on your Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or Google TV.
  • Watch on the KPRC 2 News app – which is free to download in your Apple or Android app store.
  • Catch the show on Click2Houston.com/watchlive or in the video player above.

