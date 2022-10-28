FOOTBALL LIVE: Strake Jesuit College Preparatory vs. Shadow Creek HS on KPRC 2+

Strake Jesuit takes on Shadow Creek HS in the KPRC 2+ High School Football Game of the Week on Nov. 4, 2022.

KPRC 2+ is proud to be the home of high school football and volleyball games this season.

Each Friday evening, we’re featuring a football game of the week on the KPRC 2+ livestream, and you can watch it live for free. High school volleyball games stream on KPRC 2+ on Tuesday evenings.

Watch the KPRC 2+ high school football Game of the Week each Friday at 7:00 p.m. here:

Catch the action in other Friday night high school football games streaming here.

Three ways you can watch KPRC 2+

Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming device - including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google TV.

Watch on the Click2Houston app – which is free to download in your Apple or Android app store.

Catch the show on Click2Houston.com/watchlive or in the livestream player above.

KPRC 2+ is always on and is your home for news, special shows and live event coverage.

Below is the normal newscast schedule:

Monday through Friday: 4:30-8 a.m., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 4-5:30 p.m., 6-6:30 p.m. and 10-10:30 p.m.

Saturday: 6-7 a.m., 8:30-9:30 a.m., 6-6:30 p.m. and 10-10:30 p.m.

Sunday: 6-7 a.m., 8-9 a.m., 10-10:30 a.m., 5-5:30 p.m. and 10-10:30 p.m.

If no newscast is streaming at these times, it’s possible it has been preempted by national news or sports coverage. You can check our TV listings for the current programming schedule.