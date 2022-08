WATCH TONIGHT: Barbers Hill vs. Deer Park Volleyball live on KPRC 2+

Watch the Barbers Hill - Deer Park Volleyball game live on KPRC 2+ at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2022

KPRC 2+ is proud to be the home of high school volleyball and football games this season.

Each Tuesday evening, a volleyball game of the week will be featured on KPRC 2+ and you can watch it live for free.

Scroll down for ways to watch KPRC 2+ on your devices.

Don’t miss the Aug. 16 Game of the Week at 6:30 p.m. between the Barbers Hill Eagles and Deer Park Deer on KPRC 2+.

The Eagles hope to soar to victory against a tough opponent. The Deer made the VYPE Top 20 Class 6A Volleyball Rankings this year.

Football games will air on KPRC 2+ Friday evenings starting Aug. 26.

Three ways you can watch KPRC 2+

Tune into KPRC 2+ through your streaming device on your TV. Just search KPRC on your Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or Google TV.

Watch on the KPRC 2 News app – which is free to download in your Apple or Android app store.

Catch the show on Click2Houston.com/watchlive or in the video player below.

KPRC 2+ is your home for news, special shows and live event coverage.

Below is the normal newscast schedule:

Monday through Friday: 4:30-8 a.m., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 4-5:30 p.m., 6-6:30 p.m. and 10-10:30 p.m.

Saturday: 6-7 a.m., 8:30-9:30 a.m., 6-6:30 p.m. and 10-10:30 p.m.

Sunday: 6-7 a.m., 8-9 a.m., 10-10:30 a.m., 5-5:30 p.m. and 10-10:30 p.m.

If no newscast is streaming at these times, it’s possible it has been preempted by national news or sports coverage. You can check our TV listings for the current programming schedule.