Watch live: Houston Dynamo FC to welcome superstar midfielder Hector Herrera in news conference

HOUSTON – Houston Dynamo FC are set to introduce their newest addition to their team Friday afternoon.

Hector Herrera, 32, of Tijuana, Mexico, is slated to join the team Friday for his first training session at Houston Sports Park, according to the team in a release. He will also appear at a news conference beginning at 1 p.m.

RELATED: Houston Dynamo FC sign Mexican National Team captain Héctor Herrera

Dynamo FC General Manager Pat Onstad called Herrera’s arrival “the biggest signing” in franchise history.

“It’s a turning point in the franchise. We put a marker down,” he said in a news conference back in March. “We believe this is going to transform our organization again and put us back at the top.”

Ad

Por fin la espera ha terminado.



El sueño de una ciudad hecho realidad. #HH4HTown pic.twitter.com/QDXFaR8G8X — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) March 2, 2022

Herrera, considered as one of the more decorated Mexican players to ever play professionally in Europe, has 93 caps with Mexico and won the Golden Ball as the best player at the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup as a midfielder. Prior to joining the Mexican National Team at the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup, he played for Mexican team C.F. Pachuca.

He also brought home a gold medal from the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. More recently, Herrera helped Mexico reach the finals of the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League and 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Several events are also scheduled for fans to get to know the new player, including the “Bienvenido Hector Herrera Party” at POST Houston Friday night at 8 p.m. Fans have the opportunity to meet Herrera along with a few other guests, the team says.

KPRC 2 will provide a live broadcast of the news conference in the video player above.