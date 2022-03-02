Houston Dynamo FC sign Mexican National Team captain Héctor Herrera

Mexico midfielder Hector Herrera (16) reacts after scoring a goal during the second half of an international friendly soccer match against Nigeria Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

HOUSTON – Houston Dynamo FC have announced the signing of Héctor Herrera, the Mexican National Team captain, to a pre-contract through the 2024 season with an option for 2025.

Herrera, 31, is currently under contract with defending La Liga champions Atlético de Madrid and will join the Dynamo this summer after his Atlético de Madrid contract concludes, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa.

Herrera is considered one of the more decorated Mexican players to ever play professionally in Europe. The midfielder has 93 caps with Mexico and won the Golden Ball as the best player at the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. He represented Mexico at the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup and helped win a gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London. More recently, Herrera helped Mexico reach the finals of the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League and 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

“This is a momentous day for our club, the city and our league to add a player of Hector’s quality and pedigree. He embodies the new ambition that Ted has brought to our club,” said Pat Onstad, the Dynamo general manager, in a team press release. “And while Hector was attracted to our sporting project, he was even more motivated to be a champion for this city. He chose Houston and we couldn’t be happier to have him.”