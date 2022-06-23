Astros take their success on the road after dominant homestand at Minute Maid Park

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) and Yordan Alvarez celebrate after a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Houston. The Astros won 5-3. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Hello sports fans, KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy checking in with an update on the Astros now that their homestand is over at Minute Maid Park!

It’s sizzling outside here in H-Town and the Astros are just as hot watching their lead grow to double digits in the AL West over the past week. Yes, it’s only in the late stages of June and a lot of baseball is still ahead, but the Astros look every bit the part of a strong contender in the American League and perhaps a World Series contender once again.

Will they maintain their edge? The short answer is yes, but they will deal with some bumps along the way as all teams do especially during the dog days of summer. Let’s hope that doesn’t start in New York!

WHAT I’M SEEING

*Continued great pitching from the starters and bullpen. Their bullpen ERA remains the best in baseball.

Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek reacts after striking out New York Mets' Dominic Smith to end the top of the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

*More quality at-bats from Alex Bregman. He’s getting close to breaking out. Two more hits in Wednesday’s win over the Mets.

*Struggles continue for Gurriel. I don’t know what the fix is, but he’s far from the confident hitter we all saw in 2021.

WHAT’S AHEAD

Fresh off their 2-game sweep over the Mets Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, the Astros now continue their tough stretch on the schedule with a trip back to the Big Apple where they open a huge 4-game series with the Yankees Thursday night followed by a two game series with the Mets again before returning home next Thursday to host the Yankees in just 1 game. The other two will be played this summer to finish off that series that was postponed after the season was delayed.

Pitching matchups at Yankee Stadium:

Thursday: Framber Valdez (7-3) vs. Jameson Taillon (8-1)

Friday: Justin Verlander (8-3) vs. Luis Severino (4-1)

Saturday: Cristian Javier (4-3) vs. Gerrit Cole (6-1)

Sunday: Jose Urquidy (6-3) vs. Nestor Cortes (6-3)

Enjoy the games and what we hope will be a continued Astros summer surge!

-- Randy