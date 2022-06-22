‘Cutest thing ever’: Boy’s base-stealing effort at Astros game awarded with Jose Altuve, Mauricio Dubon help, epic online reactions

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 21: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon #14 try to help a young fan that confused which base he was to pick up during a seventh inning Chevy activation in a game between the Houston Astros and the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park on June 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Astros asked a 6-year-old named Oliver to “steal a base” and he managed to become a “legend,” the team said Tuesday night.

Oliver couldn’t pick up the base he chose -- even when Astros star Jose Altuve and fellow player Mauricio Dubon tried to help him. A little confused -- and probably starstruck -- the child eventually found the base that wasn’t screwed down for the game and managed to run across the finish of the seventh inning game.

Perhaps the touching moment was good luck. The Astros won against the New York Mets 8-2.

Here are photos of the fun moment. See the hilarious and sweet reactions to the base-stealing game below.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 21: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon #14 try to help a young fan that confused which base he was to pick up during a seventh inning Chevy activation in a game between the Houston Astros and the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park on June 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon #14 try to help a young fan that confused which base he was to pick up during a seventh inning Chevy activation in a game between the Houston Astros and the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park on June 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 21: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon #14 try to help a young fan that confused which base he was to pick up during a seventh inning Chevy activation in a game between the Houston Astros and the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park on June 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon #14 try to help a young fan that confused which base he was to pick up during a seventh inning Chevy activation in a game between the Houston Astros and the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park on June 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 21: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon #14 try to help a young fan that confused which base he was to pick up during a seventh inning Chevy activation in a game between the Houston Astros and the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park on June 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 21: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon #14 try to help a young fan that confused which base he was to pick up during a seventh inning Chevy activation in a game between the Houston Astros and the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park on June 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 21: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon #14 try to help a young fan that confused which base he was to pick up during a seventh inning Chevy activation in a game between the Houston Astros and the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park on June 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 21: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon #14 try to help a young fan that confused which base he was to pick up during a seventh inning Chevy activation in a game between the Houston Astros and the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park on June 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Here’s video of the adorable moment:

These are some of the reactions to the base-stealing fun that caught our eye.

Carmelo Mangiafico: “Baseball needs a million more of this!”

Michael Siegel: “Great story. Big Astro fan, visited Minute Maid in 17. Brought team good luck. Lol very fan friendly organization.”

Ad

MrGrenade McBoom: “Props to all the Houston fans giving the kid high fives, he was living it up in that moment!”

Linda Greenwood: “Baseball is just the best!!”

Derrick Bready: “The hearts of our guys is second to none.”

Numbers Diva: “I was at the game. Just the cutest thing ever!!”

Josh Schaffer: “I’m surprised Siri didn’t send him home.”

HammyFTW: “I hate the Astros with a million fireballs of death….but this is awesome.”

Susan Schmaeling: “Sign Oliver!”

What did you think about this moment? Let us know in the comments.