Houston Gamblers announce Kevin Sumlin’s first coaching staff

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Houston Gamblers logo (USFL)

The new USFL announced the coaching staffs around the league for the upcoming season on Thursday, including head coach Kevin Sumlin’s first staff with the Houston Gamblers.

Sumlin, who will also coach quarterbacks, will have a staff including:

  • David Beaty (wide receivers) - experience coaching on staffs at Rice, Texas A&M, Texas and was head coach at Kansas
  • James Runnels (running backs)
  • Gordon Shaw (offensive line) - experience coaching on staffs at various colleges, including Houston and Minnesota
  • Greg McMahon (tight ends/special teams) - experience coaching on staffs with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and at various colleges, including LSU and Illinois
  • Tim Lewis (defensive coordinator/defensive backs) - NFL coaching experience with various teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants, college coaching experience at various stops, including Texas A&M and SMU
  • Mark Snyder (linebackers) - coaching experience at various stops, including Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Florida; was the head coach at Marshall
  • Ty Warren (defensive line) - experience coaching on the staff of the NFL’s Detroit Lions
  • Brendan Donovan (defensive quality control)

