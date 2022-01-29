Goodbye Skeeters, hello Space Cowboys: Astros’ Sugar Land affiliate gets a new name

SUGAR LAND, Texas – The Astros ballclub announced Saturday the new brand for its Triple A franchise in Sugar Land.

Known as the Skeeters since it’s inception in 2012, the team was redubbed the Space Cowboys during a Saturday launch party where the team’s new uniforms, logo and mascot Orion, described as a “cosmic space dog” of the species “Canis Cosmicus” were also revealed.

“We are excited to be launching the new identity for our Triple A affiliate, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys,” said Anita Sehgal, Astros Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, in a news release. “Today represents a new chapter of professional baseball in Sugar Land and the next step to take as the team moved from its independent ball roots to affiliated Triple A baseball. Our goal was to clearly reflect a strong connection to the Astros family, but also stand out as a unique identity aligned with the vibrant, progressive, and family focused values of the City of Sugar Land community.”

Ad

The Astros purchased the Sugar Land Skeeters prior to the 2021 season and named them as their Triple-A franchise. From 2012 to 2020, The Skeeters were members of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

The Space Cowboys are set to begin their season on April 5 with a road series against the Sacramento River Cats and will host its home opener on April 12 vs. the Round Rock Express. They will debut their new look during a March 28 exhibition game against the parent-club Houston Astros.

Scroll below for a look at the new brand.

Astros fans, meet your new Triple-A team, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys pic.twitter.com/EGf5OrWrr5 — Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) January 29, 2022

A new era. A new look. pic.twitter.com/8EqZFpLpD6 — Sugar Land Space Cowboys (@SLSpaceCowboys) January 29, 2022

Every Space Cowboy needs its companion.



What's up, Sugar Land?! I'm Orion! pic.twitter.com/VAhwS4eAJb — Orion (@SLSC_Orion) January 29, 2022

Goodbye Skeeters, hello Space Cowboys (KPRC 2)

Goodbye Skeeters, hello Space Cowboys (KPRC 2)

Goodbye Skeeters, hello Space Cowboys (KPRC 2)

Goodbye Skeeters, hello Space Cowboys (KPRC 2)

Goodbye Skeeters, hello Space Cowboys (KPRC 2)

Goodbye Skeeters, hello Space Cowboys (KPRC 2)

Goodbye Skeeters, hello Space Cowboys (KPRC 2)

The Space Cowboys (Houston Astros)

The Space Cowboys (Houston Astros)

The Space Cowboys (Houston Astros)

RELATED: Skeeters name change: What do you think the Sugar Land baseball team’s new name should be?

Sports fans, what do you think about the team’s new name? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.