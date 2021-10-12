Celebrations erupt on social media after Houston Astros win a division title for the fifth consecutive year

With an afternoon game, there were certainly people glued to TVs, phones, and websites at work and at home watching the Astros secure a spot in the American League Championship Series for an impressive fifth year in a row. Within moments of the win against the White Sox, posts of congratulations and celebrations went up on social media.
Here are some of the reactions.
Thank you, next.#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/YfAyJQCfjJ— Houston Astros (@astros) October 12, 2021
Congrats to our @astros for advancing to their 5th straight ALCS. We look forward to taking on the Red Sox as we begin this important series at Minute Maid Park. #ForTheH #Astros 10 | #WhiteSox 1 F pic.twitter.com/6MItbffWwl— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) October 12, 2021
ALCS bound!!! 💫 #ForTheH pic.twitter.com/tspjKmNfSa— Houston Astros Orbit (@OrbitAstros) October 12, 2021
Let's Gooooooooooooooooo! #ForTheH https://t.co/ILC7FwLagh— Houston Bush Airport (@iah) October 12, 2021
The Astros are headed to the American League Championship Series! #ForTheH https://t.co/DQ1nd4ddUd— University of Houston (@UHouston) October 12, 2021
@NeighborHOU tweeted: @Astros appreciation post. We literally love you. Good luck in your 5th consecutive #ALCS! #ForTheH
@houstonpolice tweeted: #ALCS bound! Congratulations @astros!! #ForTheH
@HCSOTexas tweeted: Congratulations, @astros! #ForTheH
I’m glad we’ve had this time together. See you in the #ALCS2021 #ForTheH— Owen Conflenti 📺 (@kprc2owen) October 12, 2021