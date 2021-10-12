Celebrations erupt on social media after Houston Astros win a division title for the fifth consecutive year

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 12: Fans hold signs after the Houston Astros defeated the Chicago White Sox 10-1 to win Game 4 and the American League Division Series at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 12, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

With an afternoon game, there were certainly people glued to TVs, phones, and websites at work and at home watching the Astros secure a spot in the American League Championship Series for an impressive fifth year in a row. Within moments of the win against the White Sox, posts of congratulations and celebrations went up on social media.

Here are some of the reactions.

Congrats to our @astros for advancing to their 5th straight ALCS. We look forward to taking on the Red Sox as we begin this important series at Minute Maid Park. #ForTheH #Astros 10 | #WhiteSox 1 F pic.twitter.com/6MItbffWwl — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) October 12, 2021

The Astros are headed to the American League Championship Series! #ForTheH https://t.co/DQ1nd4ddUd — University of Houston (@UHouston) October 12, 2021

@NeighborHOU tweeted: @Astros appreciation post. We literally love you. Good luck in your 5th consecutive #ALCS! #ForTheH

@houstonpolice tweeted: #ALCS bound! Congratulations @astros!! #ForTheH

Ad

@HCSOTexas tweeted: Congratulations, @astros! #ForTheH