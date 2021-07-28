What chances do we have to see Simone Biles perform again at the Olympics?

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The American gymnastics superstar has withdrawn the all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Simone Biles unexpectedly announced her withdrawal from Tuesday’s Olympic women’s gymnastics team competition to prioritize her mental health.

A statement from USA Gymnastics originally said the 24-year-old gymnast withdrew due to a medical issue.

“She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions,” officials said in the statement.

Following her announcement, Biles spoke to “TODAY” host Hoda Kotb in an exclusive interview.

“Physically, I feel good, I’m in shape,” Biles said. “Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming here to the Olympics and being the head star isn’t an easy feat, so we’re just trying to take it one day at a time and we’ll see.”

It was announced later Tuesday that Biles was also withdrawing from the individual all-around gymnastics competition which is scheduled for Thursday, July 29.

According to Biles’ Olympic Athletes profile, she is scheduled to compete in women’s vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise events.

Should Biles remain in the upcoming events, the next chance to see her perform are as follows:

Women’s Vault Final and Women’s Uneven Bars Final on Sunday, August 1; Women’s Floor Exercise Final on Monday, August 2; Women’s Balance Beam Final on Tuesday, August 3.