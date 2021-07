Simone Biles is out of her first two event finals in Tokyo.

TOKYO – U.S. star gymnast Simone Biles has withdrawn from event finals for vault and the uneven bars at the Tokyo Olympics, Team USA said.

“She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam,” the team said in a statement.

Biles previously pulled out of the individual all-around competition.’

