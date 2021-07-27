Simone Biles update: This is what the star is saying about her state following withdrawal from team competition

Simone Biles of Team USA competes on vault during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

HOUSTON – Simone Biles is speaking out for the first time since the announcement that she has exited team competition at the Olympics.

In an exclusive interview with “Today” host Hoda Kotb after announcing her decision to end team competition in the Olympics, Houston’s Simone Biles said this: “Physically, I feel good. Emotionally it varies on the time and the moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn’t an easy feat.”

The 24-year-old star talked to her teammates after the decision. Watch her full remarks in the video player below.